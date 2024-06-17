Arizona talked a good game about water, then did nothing

This was the legislative session that wasn’t on water.

Oh, everyone talked a good game. Gov. Katie Hobbs kicked off the session warning lawmakers that if they didn’t act on water, she would.

Lawmakers introduced hundreds of bills on the subject — more than anyone can remember in recent history.

Some would have upended statewide water policy. A handful could have upended it for the better.

But in the end … nothing.

Key water bills got close but still died

A long, draining session ended with no additional money going to the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority — the agency tasked with finding more water for Arizona — as lawmakers had promised in 2022.

A few small-scale water bills passed the House and Senate and managed to evade the governor’s veto.

But not the big ones — namely, an effort to create some form of rural groundwater management that began early on, died and was resurrected at the last minute, and a second to address multiple urban groundwater issues that coalesced late in the session but quickly fell apart under its own weight.

Both bills had issues. But ones that could have been worked out — if we were in a compromising mood and if major changes hadn’t been sprung on folks at the last minute.

Granted, no one at the beginning of the session expected resolutions to the real water problems that are facing our state.

This is an election year, the thinking went in January, and everyone’s using water as a partisan bludgeon.

If nothing passes, at least the water policies we do have will have escaped relatively unscathed.

It's frustrating to see it all fall apart

Still, it’s frustrating to see the major efforts fall apart.

Some farmers had said — for the first time — that they were willing to support some forms of rural groundwater regulation.

That was huge.

And there was bipartisan discussion about creating a middle-ground form of regulation that could be tailored to varying conditions in rural basins … at least, for a time, until it became clear that Gov. Hobbs wasn’t going to support the effort as it was shaping up.

The bill resurfaced with multiple changes on the last day of the session and, not surprisingly, narrowly failed.

Huge tribal water deal: Still has a (Capitol) Hill to climb

As for the urban effort?

Well, it’s not every day that you see Democrats — who were uncomfortable with provisions to help convert more farmland to housing — join forces with Freedom Caucus Republicans — who balked at provisions allowing privately owned water companies to get their hands on water in the Harquahala transportation basin.

But that’s what happened, and together, they killed the wide-reaching bill (though some provisions, including those to crack down on landowners who knowingly split land to avoid water-supply requirements, were resurrected in another bill at the last minute).

What's next for water? It doesn't look good

Perhaps most frustrating is what might come next.

Gov. Hobbs has hinted all session that if rural water legislation fails, she’ll have no choice but to forcibly designate some basins as Active Management Areas — the state’s most stringent regulation option and likely a nuclear one for rural basins that currently have nothing.

The fallout, if that’s how this goes, will be both ugly and lasting.

The governor’s effort also could be upended to help areas of metro Phoenix that lack proof of a 100-year water supply earn that designation, considering that the providers who most need it said they also needed provisions in the now-failed urban groundwater bill to make it work.

And as for water’s prospects in the next legislative session?

If one or both chambers remain in Republican hands, it’s unlikely we’ll see a middle-ground form of rural groundwater regulation, because the only lawmaker with both the interest and the power to shepherd that through was Sen. Sine Kerr, and she’s not running again.

Without a strong advocate that can work with farmers — and if Gov. Hobbs starts World War III with them by forcibly creating regulations they don’t want — it’s unlikely they’ll remain at the negotiating table.

So, to sum up, we did nothing. We squandered a chance to do something.

And who knows when we’ll have this chance again.

