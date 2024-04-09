Arizona Supreme Court Rules State Can Enforce 1864 Law Criminalizing Almost All Abortions

Abortion rights protesters chant during an abortion rights rally at the Tucson Federal Courthouse in Tucson, Arizona on Monday, July 4, 2022. SANDY HUFFAKER via Getty Images

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled in a 4-2 decision that a 150-year-old law criminalizing almost all abortions can go into effect, according to a Tuesday court filing.

The 19th-century law has been stayed for 14 days, allowing for a lower court to hear additional arguments. But if allowed to go into effect, it would be a near-total ban, making exceptions only in the case that the pregnant person’s life is threatened. Health care providers who perform abortions could face prison time between two to five years.

The law would override a previous 15-week abortion ban in the state, which went into effect in March 2022.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

