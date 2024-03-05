Arizona Supreme Court rejects Kari Lake's appeal in defamation case, lifts temporary stay

The Arizona Supreme Court said Tuesday it would lift a temporary stay in a defamation lawsuit against former gubernatorial and current U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake.

The court chose to reject Lake's appeal challenging Maricopa County Judge Jay Adleman's December decision to allow the suit to go forward. The news comes after the Arizona Court of Appeals also said it would not consider a special action petition from Lake challenging Adleman's ruling.

That means the lawsuit will now continue to discovery, the formal process of exchanging information between attorneys about witnesses and evidence that could be presented before a jury at trial.

The initial lawsuit, filed in June by Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, accuses Lake and her affiliates of spreading false information about Richer following the November 2022 election. He alleges Lake knew, or should have known, the statements were false. Lake and Richer are both Republicans.

But Lake says Richer, who is running for reelection, is seeking to silence her and other election integrity critics. She has repeatedly condemned his defamation suit against her.

The case could now go to trial during a contentious election year in which both Richer and Lake will be running for elected offices.

Sasha Hupka covers county government and elections for The Arizona Republic. Do you have a tip? Reach her at sasha.hupka@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @SashaHupka. Follow her on Instagram or Threads: @sashahupkasnaps.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Supreme Court lifts stay in Kari Lake defamation case