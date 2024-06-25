Arizona Supreme Court will decide who can seek death warrants

The Arizona Supreme Court will decide whether the attorney general is the only official who may request a warrant of execution in the state.

The issue came before the court when Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell requested a death warrant for a prisoner on death row from the high court, a process that the attorney general has historically handled.

Attorney General Kris Mayes forcefully rejected that request in a motion filed in response, saying the authority rests solely with her office.

On Monday, the Supreme Court, on its own motion, decided to consider "whether the constitutional and statutory authority, power, and duty to request a warrant of execution" under state law and the Arizona Rules of Criminal Procedure "rests exclusively" with the attorney general.

Mayes and Mitchell have until July 22 to file briefs on the issue.

The death penalty: US Supreme Court reinstates death penalty for Arizona man

Aaron Gunches, the man for whom Mitchell, a Republican, is seeking the death warrant, may also file a brief on the matter. He was sentenced to death for the 2002 murder of Ted Price, a former longtime boyfriend of Gunches' girlfriend. Gunches kidnapped and shot Price multiple times in a desert area off the Beeline Highway.

Gunches has advocated for his execution, and he, along with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, sued the state over the current pause in capital punishment. That lawsuit was settled when the Department of Corrections confirmed it was able to move forward with executions.

Upon taking office last year, Gov. Katie Hobbs and Mayes, both Democrats, suspended capital punishment while a review of Arizona's death penalty process was conducted.

Mayes said in emails written in May that the capital punishment review was coming to a close and that her office would begin pursuing executions early next year.

Nevertheless, Mitchell has accused Mayes of dragging her feet, saying victims of the people on Arizona's death row deserve justice.

Have a news tip? Reach the reporter at jjenkins@arizonarepublic.com or 812-243-5582. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @JimmyJenkins.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Supreme Court will decide who may request execution warrant