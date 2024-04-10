Arizona State Senator Leads Prayer In Tongues On Floor Before Abortion Ruling

A far-right Arizona state senator led a prayer circle speaking in tongues on the chamber floor Monday, a day before the state supreme court upheld a Civil War-era law banning nearly all abortions.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Sen. Anthony Kern, a Republican from Glendale, guided the kneeling prayer group in English while several unidentified worshippers babbled, the Arizona Republic reported. “Let it be so, Father God,” he said, per the newspaper. “Let it be so, let it be so.”

I put this on TikTok yesterday & it now has over 900k views + however many came from the hundreds of others (many with huge accounts) that downloaded it and put it on their own social. Here is a version without any text on it, just in case someone wants to put it on TV.



It’s… pic.twitter.com/NuwxTd30YH — Tony Cani (@tcani) April 9, 2024

The provocative act caught the attention of Jeanne Casteen, the executive director of Secular Arizona, a group advocating for the separation of church and state.

Casteen tweeted the footage originally shared on TikTok by public affairs strategist Tony Cani, who said he received the clip from a person who wanted to remain anonymous. Cani said Kern and his “prayer team of anti-abortion extremists” were praying for the 1864 abortion ban to become law again.

The court ruled Tuesday that the law could go in effect, overriding a previous 15-week abortion ban and dealing a significant blow to reproductive rights.

Kern poked back at Casteen and Democrats.

“Looks like our prayer team stirred up some god-haters ... Not to worry though...prayer over our state at the State Senate is way more powerful,” he wrote on X.

Looks like our prayer team stirred up some god-haters like @azdemparty, @PimaDems, and@JeanneCasteen



Not to worry, though...prayer over our state at the State Senate is way more powerful ;) https://t.co/wB5qHEaMC3 — Anthony Kern (@anthonykernAZ) April 9, 2024

Kern is being investigated for falsely claiming to be an Arizona elector for Donald Trump in the 2020 election, the Arizona Republic noted.

He is also known for sponsoring a Senate bill, which recently passed, that would permit the Ten Commandments to be recited aloud in public schools.

In January, he turned his back on Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs during her State of the State address.

Arizona Sen. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, turns his back on Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs as she delivers the State of the State address on Jan. 8, 2024. via Associated Press

HuffPost has reached out to Kern’s office for comment.

