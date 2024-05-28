Arizona state elections 2024: Legislative majority at risk for Republicans

The 2024 elections in Arizona could mark a pivotal turning point.

Republicans in the Arizona Legislature hold narrow one-seat majorities in both the state House of Representatives and the state Senate.

With every lawmaker in Arizona on the ballot, Democrats could win control of a chamber of the state Legislature for the first time in more than three decades. Democrat Katie Hobbs holds the Governor's Office, meaning they could also win total control over state government for the first time since 1966.

Republicans could also retain one of both legislative chambers, ensuring divided government through 2026, when Hobbs is eligible to seek reelection.

Voters will also be asked to settle policy questions pivotal to Arizona's future. The extension of a half-cent sales tax to pay for a mix of transportation projects has already qualified for the ballot, while a constitutional amendment enshrining abortion rights into the state constitution appears poised to go before voters.

And Arizonans will weigh in on three seats on the state Corporation Commission, an agency that serves as the state's utility regulator.

Arizona Legislature up for control

Control of all 90 seats in the Arizona Legislature will be up for grabs this fall. Republicans seek to defend their single-seat majorities in both the state House of Representatives and Senate.

Here's what lawmakers have been doing during the 2024 legislative session on some of the biggest issues facing Arizonans:

1864 abortion ban repeal passes

Immigration targeted with House Concurrent Resolution 2060

Guns, cellphones, school vouchers become education focus

Lawmakers focus on election security

More transparency: Arizonans will be able to see the political fundraising and spending of the state's most powerful elected officials much sooner and more often under a measure signed into law this year.

Election redo: Should Arizona cancel votes in low-turnout elections? A GOP lawmaker wants to do just that.

Bipartisan backing: Gov. Katie Hobbs, the GOP and the Democrats find a compromise to fix Arizona's election calendar.

Environment: Groundwater bill rejected as clean air fight ensues

Ethics: Allegations of fraud, sexual violence surface

Lawmakers target Arizona's housing crisis

"Yes in God's Backyard": A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to allow thousands of land-owning churches and other religious institutions in Arizona to develop their extra land with fewer zoning restrictions.

Starter Homes Act: Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes a bipartisan housing bill that would have restricted local jurisdictional power, citing "unclear outcomes".

Short-term rental reform: A group of furious Arizona voters threatens to oust state GOP lawmakers who stopped progress on regulations.

Leaders get tough on drugs and punishments

Culture wars surface

Relationship with Gov. Katie Hobbs

Arizona Corporation Commission has 3 seats up for grabs

The five-member commission regulates Arizona's public utility companies, incorporation of businesses and organizations, and manages railroad and pipeline safety, among other duties.

Three of the commission's five seats are up for election. Incumbent Lea Marquez Peterson as well as Rene Lopez and Rachel Walden are running in the Republican primary, while Ylenia Aguilar, Jonathon Hill, and Joshua Polacheck will run in the Democratic primary. The candidates will face off for the trio of seats in November.

The commission is currently controlled by Republicans by a 4-1 margin. Chairman Jim O'Connor, a Republican, and Anna Tovar, the lone Democrat, aren't seeking reelection.

Abortion measure likely headed to ballot

The Arizona abortion ballot measure would create a "fundamental right" to obtain an abortion anytime before viability — the point at which a fetus would have a significant chance of surviving outside the womb. Fetal viability is typically at about 23 or 24 weeks of gestation.

The citizen-initiated effort to amend the Arizona Consitution has not qualified for the ballot yet, but supporters say it has enough signatures to make it in front of voters in November.

Court upholds 1864 law: Two of the four justices who voted to uphold the 1864 ban are up for retention. Here's a look at who they are.

Judge reacts: Arizona Supreme Court Justice Clint decries the effort urging voters to remove him and a colleague from the bench since upholding the state’s 1864 abortion law. He says his critics are “hijacking the retention process”.

Delayed enforcement: Arizona's 1864 abortion ban is not enforceable until mid-August, the state Supreme Court says.

Voters to decide Maricopa County transportation tax ballot measure

The measure — which will appear on the ballot as Proposition 479 and is dubbed Connect Maricopa — allows Maricopa County to ask its voters if they want to extend a half-cent sales tax to pay for a mix of transportation projects over the next 20 years. It has qualified for the ballot.

Want better roads? Arizona leaders launched a campaign to convince Maricopa County voters to continue for another 20 years a half-cent sales tax that funds transportation.

Transportation tax measure clears Legislature: Lawmakers made changes to the bill, which boosts funding for highways and bars any spending on light-rail expansion.

Other Arizona ballot proposals

