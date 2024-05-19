How Arizona shifted from 'flyover country' to political 'ground zero'

Janet Napolitano left office a record-breaker.

When the Democrat departed halfway through a second term as Arizona governor in 2009, Napolitano had racked up 181 uses of her veto stamp to block bills backed by the Republican-majority Legislature.

Once dubbed the state’s “veto queen,” she holds the title no more.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs bested that record in less than two years in office. And she did it using the stamp she inherited from Napolitano.

"That's great," Napolitano said with a laugh. “It was used a lot in my day."

Napolitano, who now leads the University of California Berkeley's Center for Security in Politics, sat for an exclusive interview with The Arizona Republic last month during a return trip to the state she led as U.S. attorney, attorney general, and governor.

She maintains ties in the Grand Canyon State and was invited to headline the Arizona Center for Law in the Public Interest's 50th-anniversary fundraiser, which drew hundreds to the Phoenix Art Museum. The nonpartisan legal advocacy group has, over the years, fought for safer school facilities and battled giveaways of taxpayer dollars to special interests.

"I love Arizona. I loved living here, and I always love coming back," she said, though she noted the quick overnight trip left her no time for a favorite hobby: hiking.

Napolitano’s decadeslong career in public service has given her a distinctive lens into some of today’s preeminent political issues. Her reflections on each leadership role further revealed how intense polarization has changed governance and politics.

As Arizona's 21st governor, she guided the state during its last period of divided government. She led the U.S. Department of Homeland Security before the agency was consumed by border politics. She was president of the University of California system as the embers landed, igniting debate over free speech on campuses.

Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor swears in Arizona Gov. Janet Napolitano at the state Capitol on Jan. 4, 2006.

"They've all been challenging and great and hard," Napolitano said of the roles on her résumé. "I loved being governor. It's a tough job. I loved being attorney general. It's a tough job. Secretary of Homeland Security is a really tough job, and it's gotten tougher over time as the politics of immigration have become more intense."

In her view, she has helped improve the lives of Arizonans, kept Americans safe, and educated the next generation.

"They've all had a great mission associated with (them), and that's kind of what drives you," she said.

Divided government before intense polarization

Napolitano was the state’s last Democratic governor to work alongside a Republican-majority Legislature before Hobbs took office in early 2023.

Known as a pragmatist who at times angered Republicans and her fellow Democrats, Napolitano viewed the Legislature as a family: The governor is the matriarch, she said, the Senate and House leaders the aunts and uncles.

"Families have fights, but ... there's a unity of something there," Napolitano said. “When you translate that into a Legislature and a governor, you're not going to agree on everything. You can't. But how do you resolve family squabbles? Somebody gives a little, somebody gets a little, and you move on.”

That attitude helped Napolitano win state funding for all-day kindergarten and settle a massive budget hole of over $1.2 billion as the Great Recession hit the state. At the time, the budget was just shy of $10 billion. Today, the budget has nearly doubled as lawmakers face similar deficit projections.

Yet during the past two decades, Napolitano has watched that sense of unity fade in American politics — and in Arizona.

Former Gov. Janet Napolitano is interviewed in the newsroom of The Arizona Republic in downtown Phoenix on April 28, 2024.

"The idea that we are here to govern for the people of Arizona has kind of crumbled, and so little fights become big fights, things that should be negotiable become non-negotiable, and it makes the whole thing much more difficult," she said.

Napolitano said she tried to build personal relationships with GOP leaders. She recalled going horseback riding with then-House Speaker Jake Flake on his ranch. She agreed to then-Senate President Ken Bennett's request to negotiate the massive state budget — line by line.

She was "not only willing," but she personally knew the details of the budget, said Bennett, a Prescott Republican who returned to the Senate. Once, they conspired to dismiss staff from the meeting to get down to brass tacks, he said, and had the budget done in an hour.

Bennett and Napolitano each said they shared a desire to get their jobs done, even if they disagreed on most everything.

That's more difficult as the number of lawmakers who are political hardliners has increased, Bennett said.

He faulted public perception that working across the aisle was bad. Bennett, who has split from the Republican majority multiple times this year, said his choice to do so has provided lines of attack for his political opponents as he campaigns for reelection.

“I do not vote with Democrats,” he explains to constituents, “but I also don't blindly vote with Republicans. I vote on the merits of a bill.”

The moderate approach was the playbook underwriting the success of many notable Arizona politicians, regardless of political party.

In November 2002, just weeks after Arizonans had narrowly elected Napolitano as governor, The Republic asked readers to weigh in on the state’s political future: “Would you rather state government be entirely in the hands of one party?”

Annette Zaccari said no. She did not want one party's ideal to prevail; she preferred that “all facets of state government work together for the greater good.”

She wouldn’t answer the same way today.

Zaccari, now 65 of Scottsdale, still believes divided government is the goal, but she doesn’t see compromise happening in state or national politics. An independent voter, she said she would like to see one party in control to move the state forward.

“I find it very distressing that there is this hostility and this anger, and it's changed from a healthy debate with a give and take, and a respect of each other's perspectives, but also recognizing that the good of the many are greater than just party politics,” she said. “I miss that.”

Matthew Whitaker's answer is similar 22 years later. The 53-year-old from Mesa still values multiple parties playing a role, because it brings "institutional and ideological checks and balances." He said a divided government isn't working for Arizona today.

"We have a lot of ideologues," Whitaker said. "I think a healthy democracy is secondary to their own political and personal concerns. And I think that's the danger."

Napolitano left Arizona after being nominated as secretary of Homeland Security by then-President Barack Obama. The intensity of politics has seeped into that policy arena, too, she said, gripping Washington, D.C.

It was “pure political theater,” she said of the GOP-backed impeachment charges against current Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas this year.

"Every hearing about Homeland Security wasn't about immigration,” Napolitano said, reflecting on her leadership of the agency until 2013. “And in terms of the remit of the Department of Homeland Security, it is much broader than the border and much broader than immigration.

“Those are important parts of the mission, but not the totality of the mission."

'When is a protest a protest?'

Napolitano exited the Beltway to head the expansive University of California system. There, she dealt with pushback, including after the university shut down an appearance by the far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos in 2017. The decision came amid violent protests on university campuses and prompted a threat from then-President Donald Trump to cut off federal funding.

Since then, the First Amendment debate on college campuses has only intensified. The weekend of Napolitano’s recent return to Arizona, 15 students opposing the Israel-Hamas war had been arrested at Arizona State University. University of Arizona officials had threatened to arrest pro-Palestinian protesters.

“Free speech rights are one of the underlying themes of U.S. universities and colleges," Napolitano said. "The difficult decision for university leadership is ... that line. When is a protest a protest, or have they crossed the line into making other groups of students, in this case, Jewish students, feel unsafe and marginalized?”

Leaders need to consider whether academics are disrupted and appropriate steps to take in response, she said.

“It’s tough,” she said of the role. “I’m kind of glad I’m not a university president today.”

Napolitano is still in academia, in a different role attuned to her expertise. She founded the Center for Security in Politics at the University of California Berkeley in 2021. The school studies, among other angles, the national security impacts of climate change, artificial intelligence and misinformation from foreign sources.

That includes examining the role of foreign adversaries “intruding” into elections, often through the use of social media, she said. Those nations, such as Russia and China, know what “pokes at the cracks within our democracy, and they're good pokers," she said.

A 'courageous approach' to abortion

Arizona's Democratic governor had a succinct pitch for voters on the issue of abortion. “It's about who decides, you or 90 other people,” she said, referencing the state’s 90 lawmakers.

That's how Napolitano described it in a 2005 profile in The Atlantic. It's a pitch echoed by Hobbs nearly 20 years later.

That choice is at the forefront this November as Arizonans are likely to vote on a ballot measure creating a constitutional right to abortion.

“Here's the thing. You have hundreds, if not thousands, of women whose rights are now subject to challenge and subject to fooling around by the Legislature, whichever Legislature you have," Napolitano said.

It "makes a lot of sense," she said, to amend the constitution to protect abortion rights.

In the interim, Arizona court rulings have left abortion access in limbo. In 2023, Hobbs and Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes executed a legal maneuver to thwart elected county prosecutors from bringing abortion cases.

Mayes, a former Republic reporter who worked as Napolitano’s press secretary, pledged to never prosecute an abortion case. Mayes recommitted to that position last month when the Arizona Supreme Court upheld a near-total ban on abortion that first appeared in law 160 years ago.

The Legislature repealed the ban in May, but that has yet to take effect, leaving Hobbs’ and Mayes’ maneuver to bridge the gap.

"It's a courageous approach,” Napolitano said of Hobbs’ and Mayes’ action. “It's the right approach.”

Hobbs said in an interview she looked to Napolitano’s leadership in the Governor’s Office for examples to follow.

Hobbs now holds the title for most vetoes of any Arizona governor. As of last week, she’d pumped Napolitano’s red-letter stamp 200 times — in less than 18 months as governor.

“I would much rather be signing legislation that moves our state forward, but I said I would be the backstop,” Hobbs said. “The Legislature has certainly given me a lot of chances to do that. I hope that I can retire the veto stamp after this session.”

From flyover country to ‘center of the political universe’

Last month, the news website Politico published a story detailing, as the headline said, “How Arizona became the center of the political universe.”

It’s a story Napolitano knows well.

The state “was the center of my political universe,” Napolitano said, conceding that when she was on the ballot here, Arizona “was kind of flyover country for national campaigns."

That is no longer the case, and the Grand Canyon State is one of a handful of battlegrounds that could decide the 2024 presidential election.

"It's ground zero, I think, with the presidential race probably being close, with the Senate race, with abortion and immigration both key issues in the state,” she said.

And those two issues may decide who wins the presidency in a rematch between two unpopular candidates: President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and Trump, a Republican.

“I think you're going to see a lot of ads, unfortunately," Napolitano said with a laugh. “Sorry about that."

Reach reporter Stacey Barchenger at stacey.barchenger@arizonarepublic.com or 480-416-5669.

