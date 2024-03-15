Arizona to see snow and rain as storm system passes through. Here's what to expect

A storm system from California was set to pass through Arizona on Friday, bringing snow to the mountains and rain showers throughout metro Phoenix.

The high country saw the most activity with a Winter Weather Advisory issued for areas above 6,500-8,000 feet.

Heavy snow accumulation of as much as 12 inches was possible for these regions, according to the advisory.

The National Weather Service's Flagstaff office said the storm system was expected to continue dropping snow on areas near Payson, Interstate 17, Flagstaff and regions north of the city like Snowbowl, which was expected to receive an additional 10 inches of snow after the previous night's total of nine inches.

The Arizona Department of Transportations recommended postponing nonessential travel in northern Arizona.

State Route 64 leading to the Grand Canyon Village was closed in both directions between the Village's eastside and the Grand Canyon welcome sign to the east.

The south Rim of the Grand Canyon Road closures including Desert View Drive from Yaki Point Gate, which leads to the Desert View Developed Area.

Here's what you need to know about the storms as you head into the weekend.

Northern Arizona forecast

The storm system passing through Arizona would be most active in northern parts of the state with cold, rain and snow taking over on Friday.

The National Weather Service said commuters should expect "difficult travel," in the high country as snow was expected throughout Friday for altitudes between 6500 and 8000 feet.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for these altitudes until Friday at 9 p.m., including areas of the Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, along with the cities of Jacob Lake and Grand Canyon Village.

Areas like Flagstaff, the Mogollon Rim and Jacob Lake could see between 4-8 inches of snowfall on Friday evening.

Flagstaff had a 100% chance of snow as the daily high of 36 degrees faded to a nightly low of 21 degrees.

Snow showers decreased into the night but remained at a 50% chance for rain and snow chances on Saturday and Sunday with similar cold temperatures.

Metro Phoenix forecast

Phoenix wouldn't see the same kind of weather event as the northern part of Arizona, but rain chances lingered Friday afternoon and increased after 2 p.m.

Friday saw a high of only 60 degrees as the incoming storm system dropped temperature highs down to 10-15 degrees below average, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said Phoenix had an 80% chance of rain on Friday as periodic showers and isolated thunderstorms passed through the Valley. New rainfall could amount to between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

Surrounding communities like Globe, Casa Grande, and New River all saw strong chances of rain.

Areas with higher chances for rain had an increased chance of small hail and gusty winds.

The storm was expected to quiet by Friday evening in Phoenix as partly cloudy brought an overnight low of 48 degrees.

Saturday saw a 20% chance of rain before 11:00 a.m. before mostly sunny skies were expected.

