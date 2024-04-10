Arizona Republicans Push Off Vote to Repeal Abortion Ban

Arizona Republicans pushed off a vote on a bill to repeal the state’s extreme abortion ban Wednesday, a day after Republicans—including President Donald Trump—attempted to distance themselves from the decision.

State Rep. Matt Gress (R) moved Wednesday to bring a bill repealing the ban, which bans all abortions except to save the life of the other, to a House vote. Before a vote could be called, Republicans in the House—including Gress—voted to recess and temporarily table voting. It was unclear when voting would resume.

Democrats in the House chanted “Shame!” at their Republican counterparts as voting rapidly came to a close.

In a livestream after the session ended, state Rep. Analise Ortiz (D) said Republicans moved to recess so they “would not have to be on the record voting to repeal the abortion ban.”

“We did not go down without a fight,” she added. “We made sure they knew this was shameful, that they have blood on their hands for the women who will die.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.