Arizona Republican bills were not real solutions to our water crisis

This year, for the first time in decades, Democrats in the Legislature were hopeful that the Republican majority was willing to take Arizona’s water security seriously and strengthen our urban water supplies while addressing the free-for-all that is rural groundwater pumping.

The state of our groundwater needs attention — desperately — as climate change is no longer a future fear but a reality we now live with daily.

Yet, in the waning hours before we ended the 2024 legislative session, the Republican majority pushed through a number of measures that have raised significant alarms.

If signed into law by Gov. Katie Hobbs, these bills would have led to even more unsustainable groundwater pumping and also put our urban water supplies in real jeopardy.

GOP solutions would have weakened water law

Republicans are pretending to have easy solutions on water, but what they’ve pushed through will only weaken our existing groundwater laws and fail to provide lasting protections for either rural or urban Arizonans.

On Saturday, the Legislature narrowly passed Senate Bill 1172, which contained Republicans’ latest “ag-to-urban” proposal (which had also been discussed in prior weeks in House Bill 2201).

Thankfully, Gov. Hobbs on Wednesday delivered her veto.

In theory, converting agricultural lands to more water-efficient homes could provide overall water savings within Active Management Areas (AMAs) like Phoenix, where homebuilding has stopped because the data show the groundwater supply will not be able to meet demand over the next 100 years.

But SB 1172 allowed lands that aren’t actually using water to receive credits to pump water and build homes, which could lead to increased groundwater pumping and worsen our sustainability.

Based on initial Arizona Department of Water Resources analysis, the ag-to-urban proposal should be limited to the Phoenix AMA to ensure that water savings occur.

They tried to rush solutions without full vetting

Water drips from a center-pivot sprinkler on a farm south of Maricopa, Arizona.

What Republicans pushed through on June 15 wouldn’t save water but would lead to increased groundwater pumping, including in Tucson, which doesn’t even have unmet demand and doesn’t need this measure for homebuilding to continue.

Worse, the negotiations over this proposal were held behind closed doors and didn’t benefit from public comment.

Worse still, the Governor’s Water Policy Council hadn’t the opportunity to review or provide input before bill passage.

This is another reason conservation groups and Arizona’s Native American tribes were united in opposition to SB 1172.

Ag-to-urban bill: Saves groundwater, builds housing we need

Republicans also tried forcing through their version of a rural groundwater management bill, SB 1221, well before we’ve reached agreement on many critical issues. Thankfully, that bill failed to advance before the legislative session ended.

The defiant, unilateral effort to pass SB 1221 was all the more disappointing given that, since February, we participated in good faith in bipartisan negotiations on a rural groundwater management reform package — and had been making significant progress.

Let's base water policy on sound science

Where we differed in these meetings is that Democrats are trying to protect rural residents from losing their wells and small, longtime farmers’ ability to keep their family operations going.

Republican proposals, on the other hand, would privilege the large corporate pumpers that have arrived within the last decade.

Under the landmark Groundwater Management Act of 1980, the state of Arizona currently has two tools available that could be exercised in the several basins which qualify under statutory criteria: designating Irrigation Non-Expansion Areas (INAs) or Active Management Areas (AMAs).

In Rep. Mathis’ HB 2857, we proposed a framework based on the Governor’s Water Policy Council’s recommendations that would provide a third, more flexible, locally-driven alternative to INAs or AMAs.

Democrats believe the process and criteria for initiating the regulation of a groundwater basin under this new framework should be based purely on science and no more stringent than the process for initiating an AMA.

We're still at the table working on fixes

At present, out-of-state corporations and special interests are profiteering off our finite water supplies, while communities are left badly hurting.

The more urban parts of Arizona have greatly benefited from stable water supplies ensured by decades of groundwater management. But rural Arizona communities still lack basic water supply protections.

This hurts families and undermines local economic development. Democrats aren’t willing to continue to allow sound water management policy to simply leave out rural Arizonans.

At long last, the Legislature must step up to empower rural communities with tools to manage their precious water supplies.

Both of us are committed to staying at the table to continue negotiating real solutions to our rural groundwater crisis that include input from impacted residents and small family farms — even if the governor must call a special session this year to finalize a comprehensive legislative package.

Let’s not pretend the half-baked bills that passed in the final days of the session are true solutions to our looming water needs.

But let’s also not call it quits on the hard work of reaching a consensus, bipartisan agreement.

Sen. Priya Sundareshan (LD18) and Rep. Christopher Mathis (LD18) are the ranking Democrat on their respective chamber’s Natural Resources, Energy and Water Committee and lead negotiators at the table on water policy for the Joint Democratic Caucus. Reach them at psundareshan@azleg.gov and cmathis@azleg.gov.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Republicans tried to force half-baked water bills