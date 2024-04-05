Arizona Republic series on violence in assisted living wins national investigative journalism award

The Arizona Republic’s series “The Bitter End” was named one of the country's best investigative reporting projects for 2023.

Judges for the Investigative Reporters and Editors organization recognized the series of articles and its authors in an announcement Friday.

The series chronicled violence and neglect in assisted living facilities in Arizona. The work has led to a proposal for reform at the state Capitol, a lawsuit filed by the attorney general against a troubled facility and has prompted calls for change at the federal level.

“Nursing home abuse is sadly a familiar story, afflicting vulnerable seniors at the hands of mostly low-paid, under-supervised staff. But less familiar is deadly violence against seniors, particularly those with dementia, at the hands of other residents,” the judges wrote in their comments about the series.

“The Arizona Republic unearthed a disturbing pattern of resident-on-resident harm, with seniors suffering physical and sexual assault at the hands of other seniors, chiefly as a result of neglect, poor staff training and high turnover.”

The judges also recognized the reporting efforts that produced the series, including the filing of more than 40 public records requests for police calls to 400 facilities statewide. Combing through that information required building a specialized database, and the team also wrote a computer program to mine Arizona’s byzantine facility citation website.

Reporters Caitlin McGlade, Sahana Jayaraman and former Republic reporter Melina Walling were recognized for the award. Producing the series also involved the work of photographers, graphic artists and several editors.

"We all should be horrified by the chronic violence inside these institutions and grateful to the reporters who spent months fighting to protect neglected and exploited seniors,” said Greg Burton, Arizona Republic executive editor.

“Arizona needs systemic reform. That may happen thanks to these reporters and to IRE, whose recognition keeps the spotlight on the victims of Arizona’s neglectful oversight of senior care.”

The Republic's work was recognized among news outlets of similar size.

How 'The Bitter End' prompted action from state officials

The first articles in "The Bitter End" series published in May. They exposed widespread resident-on-resident violence, understaffing that fosters violence against staff members and residents, and an in-depth look at the science of dementia and why there’s no cure.

After their publication, AARP Arizona launched an effort to change state laws to better protect seniors at these facilities.

Later articles exposed how sexual assaults rarely result in consequences and a tragedy at two facilities that led to the deaths of two women.

One of those facilities, Heritage Village in Mesa, had more citations by far than any center in the state over a three-year period. That conclusion was based on The Republic’s data analysis — and the state Health Department apparently did not know that figure until the news outlet published it.

The Republic's reporting prompted Gov. Katie Hobbs to order an investigation of the handling of citations at Heritage Village and to propose reforms to address other problems exposed by the series.

Attorney General Kris Mayes also weighed in, saying she may seek criminal prosecutions of assisted living facilities that don’t protect residents. On March 21, Mayes said she had filed a civil lawsuit to force a change in ownership and asked the court to immediately appoint a receiver to take control of Heritage Village’s operations.

In her court filing, she specifically cited The Republic's article about sexual assault for prompting a state investigation that led to her lawsuit.

Legislation approved at the state Capitol — sponsored by Rep. Tim Dunn, R-Yuma — addresses some of the problems uncovered in the series. Dunn’s bill makes assisted living facilities pay stiffer fines for endangering residents and requires the state Health Department to create standards for facilities that can offer "memory care." The bill received a final vote of 59-0 in the House of Representatives on Thursday and is headed to Hobbs' desk, where she is likely to sign it.

The legislation also would prevent facilities from hiring or continuing to employ people whose names are on Adult Protective Services’ abuse registry and increase dementia training requirements for workers at facilities licensed to serve residents who need the most help.

Tools to help Arizona residents research senior living facilities

In addition to the articles, Jayaraman and McGlade created three online tools for the public to research assisted living facilities. One allows the public to see what the reporters found about resident-on-resident violence. Another shows complaints made against facilities. The third allows people to see the citations imposed against the facilities.

The information far exceeds what the state offers on its website for the public.

This recognition from IRE isn’t the first for the series. “The Bitter End” also won an award for best investigative enterprise series in the 2023 Eppy Awards Competition, which is hosted by Editor & Publisher magazine.

Wyatt Buchanan is the Investigative Editor for The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com. Email him at wyatt.buchanan@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Republic’s ‘Bitter End’ series wins IRE investigative journalism award