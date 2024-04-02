Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva announces he has cancer

Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva announced Tuesday, that he has been diagnosed with cancer. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

April 2 (UPI) -- Rep. Raul M. Grijalva, D-Ariz., announced Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

"A few weeks ago, I sought medical treatment for a persistent cough which was initially diagnosed as pneumonia," Grijalva said in a statement Tuesday. "After further testing and imaging, my physician discovered I have cancer."

Grijalva has served Arizona's 7th district since 2003 and currently serves as a member of the National Hispanic Caucus and is chair of the National Resources Committee.

While Grijalva did not specify what kind of cancer he has been diagnosed with, he said he will undergo treatment and that his staff will continue working.

"My congressional office remains open and the many services we provide to our constituents continue uninterrupted," Grijalva said.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs expressed her support for Grijalva's recovery.

"I want to send my support and warmest wishes to Representative Grijalva as he begins his fight against cancer. I wish him a swift and complete recovery, and my thoughts are with him," Hobbs posted to X Tuesday.