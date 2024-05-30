Arizona reacts to Trump verdict: What they are saying about conviction in hush-money trial

Former President Donald Trump’s conviction on 34 felony charges Thursday in New York only seemed to solidify support for him from his political base in Arizona.

His staunchest supporters in Arizona’s congressional delegation quickly undermined the trial’s legitimacy on social media.

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., called the process a witch hunt in all capital letters in a tweet following the verdict.

“The Left has weaponized our justice system against Donald Trump. This trial was rigged from the start. I stand with President Trump!” he wrote.

U.S. Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., shrugged off the jury’s decision as well.

“They shamelessly weaponized our ‘justice’ system against their political opponent with a rigged trial. Unjust and un-American. I stand with President Donald J. Trump,” Crane wrote in a message on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Retiring U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., also denounced the process.

“Very few people thought Trump would receive any fair treatment in NYC, & the judge & prosecutor proved us right with their historic & unprecedented efforts to interfere in the 2024 election,” she wrote on social media. “Americans see through this distortion of justice & will render their own verdict in Nov.”

Republican members of the Arizona Legislature echoed the sentiment as well.

“Sham trial ran by Stalinist Judge working for Joe Biden with a jury of TDS New York libs found Trump guilty, no surprise,” said state Rep. John Gillette, R-Kingman. “American is becoming a 3rd world banana republic under crooked Joe biden. This will drive Republican voters out in big numbers.”

“Well this is crap! So unfair!,” state House Majority Whip Rep. Teresa Martinez, R-Casa Grande, wrote in a tweet.

While the Republican lawmakers were swift in decrying the judicial system, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, and Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, declined to comment on the matter.

Mayes’ office secured the indictment of the 11 “fake electors” who sought to overturn the 2020 election results on behalf of Trump and his allies. Trump is an unindicted coconspirator in that case.

Kelli Ward, the former chair of the Arizona Republican Party who is among those indicted, also claimed on social media the verdict was an injustice.

"It’s a dark day in this once free nation. #PoliticalPersecution #NeverForget #WakeUp,” she wrote.

Republic reporters Stacey Barchenger, Mary Jo Pitzl and Ray Stern contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Trump guilty: In Arizona, the Trump verdict is seen along party lines