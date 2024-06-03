Arizona primary election 2024: Voters to decide Maricopa, Pinal county leadership races

ARIZONA PRIMARY ELECTION 2024

This year's election cycle is expected to be a pivotal one for Arizona's county governments. Voters in the July 30 primary will select the Democrats and Republicans who will square off against one another in the November general election. Many of the county government primary races are contested, so voters will be asked to make a choice.

In Maricopa County, the most populous in Arizona, all of the top seats are up for grabs. Voters will weigh in on county supervisors, who serve on a five-member board responsible for setting a vision and direction for the region. The county recorder, who maintains voter registration records and administers early voting, will also be on the ballot.

Neighboring Pinal County is one of the state's fastest-growing and is increasingly facing questions about its future ahead of a key election. Sandwiched between Phoenix and Tucson, it is often forgotten in favor of its larger neighbors. But as its population booms, the county is in a time of transition.

Once bright blue, it flipped about a decade ago to a conservative stronghold where only a handful of Democrats run each election cycle. Its edges are quickly becoming dense suburban communities filled with residents seeking affordable housing and a reasonable commute to work in the state's largest cities.

Maricopa and Pinal county supervisors

The five Maricopa County supervisors directly control the county's $4.5 billion checkbook. That gives them authority over the resources of the Sheriff's Office, County Attorney's Office and other departments with elected heads.

The supervisors serve as the municipal body for those living in unincorporated areas of the county, who aren't residents of cities or towns and do not get the same amenities as those who are.

Contested primary races are being waged in districts 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Supervisor spots are highly coveted by Arizona politicians, often serving as a stepping stone to higher political office. Supervisors are not term-limited, and all of the seats on the board will be up for election in 2024.

Pinal County's board is made up of five elected supervisors. They control a $1.1 billion budget in one of the fastest-growing counties in Arizona.

Supervisors, who are elected out of districts covering different areas of the county, appoint a county manager who serves as the chief administrator of Pinal County. While the county manager handles day-to-day operations across most departments, the board is responsible for overseeing their work and handling the county's checkbook.

Contested primary races are being waged in districts 1, 3, 4 and 5.

Maricopa and Pinal county recorders

The county recorder manages public records, including property documents and governmental information.

The recorder is also responsible for maintaining voter registration records and administering early voting, including mailing out early ballots, providing on-site early voting locations and verifying voter signatures on early ballot affidavits and petitions.

The recorder holds tremendous power over how elections are run within the county, and previous politicians in the position have pushed massive changes to the way their county votes.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican, has been a lightning rod for election criticism. Two Republicans, Justin Heap and Don Hiatt, are running against him in the primary. One Democrat, Timothy Stringham, is running unopposed in his primary.

Pinal County Recorder Dana Lewis is running unopposed.

Maricopa and Pinal county assessors

The assessor is responsible for identifying, mapping and assessing all properties in their county.

It's a job that is little known but vitally important. The assessor determines the value of properties, which dictates how much a property owner pays in taxes, and works with other county offices to maintain records and provide valuation information.

Both Maricopa County assessor candidates, Republican Eddie Cook and Democrat Gregory Freeman, are running unopposed in their primaries.

Two Republicans, incumbent Douglas Wolf and December "Storm" Cox, are running for the office in Pinal County.

Maricopa and Pinal county treasurers

County treasurers act as the county tax collector and safeguards the county's money.

They are responsible for disbursing money from the county treasury and pursuing those who have not paid their county taxes. They receive all county revenues, manage credit accounts and invest county funds with guidance from county supervisors.

They also serve as treasurer for all schools and special districts within their county.

Two Republican candidates, incumbent John Allen and challenger William Lichtsinn, are running for Maricopa County treasurer.

Incumbent Pinal County Treasurer Michael McCord is running unopposed.

Other races in Maricopa, Pinal counties

Maricopa County attorney: Incumbent Rachel Mitchell faces a Republican primary challenger, Gina Godbehere. The winner will square off against a Democrat, Judge pro tem Tamika Wooten, in November.

Maricopa County sheriff: Two Democrats, appointed Sheriff Russ Skinner and Tyler Kamp, and three Republicans, Jerry Sheridan, Mike Crawford and Frank Milstead, are running for the county's top law enforcement post. Sheriff voter guide

Pinal County attorney: Incumbent Kent Volkmer faces challenger Brad Miller in the Republican primary.

Pinal County sheriff: Three Republicans — Ross Teeple, Kevin Cavanaugh and Charles Austin Jr. — face off in the Republican primary for the seat being left vacant by U.S. Senate candidate Mark Lamb. Patrick Melvin is running unopposed as a Democrat. Sheriff voter guide

Maricopa County school superintendent: Three people — Republicans Nickie Kelley and Shelli Boggs and Democrat Laura Metcalfe — are challenging incumbent Republican Steve Watson for the job. Education voter guide

Pinal County school superintendent: Incumbent Jill Broussard faces challenger Tara Walter in the Republican primary. Superintendent voter guide

