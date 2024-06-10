Arizona primary election 2024: Who is running for mayor, city council?

ARIZONA PRIMARY ELECTION 2024

See all the primary races| U.S. Senate | U.S. House | State issues| State House | State Senate | County| Schools| Justice | Voting deadlines|

Arizona's primary election is July 30. In most Phoenix area cities and towns, citizens will decide who will represent them in local government in addition to voting in state and federal primary races.

While most political attention will be turned toward national and state races, how your community is governed has an immediate bearing on your day-to-day life.

City and town councils vote on development, local taxes and street improvements. They make deals to bring big employers to the area. They map out the long-term future of the community, with what kind, amount and density of development goes where. They set budgets that determine the level of police and fire service you get and what parks and libraries to keep open.

Residents have to be registered by July 1 to vote in the July 30 election. Early voting for the primary election starts on July 3 and ends on July 26. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is July 19.

In most local races, if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote in the July 30 election, the race will head to a runoff election on Nov. 5, in which the top two vote-getters face off. Some cities, in which there are multiple candidates, decide on November runoff candidates based on specific formulas.

Here is who is running in Maricopa County cities and towns.

East Valley: Mesa | Scottsdale | Gilbert | Chandler | Queen Creek | Apache Junction | Guadalupe | West Valley: Glendale | Peoria | Surprise | Buckeye | Goodyear | Avondale | Litchfield Park | Tolleson | El Mirage | Youngtown | North Valley: Paradise Valley | Fountain Hills | Carefree | Cave Creek

East Valley

Mesa mayor and City Council races

In Mesa, residents will decide on a new mayor for the first time in a decade. Both new faces and known community leaders are seeking to replace term-limited Mayor John Giles, who served for 10 years. At least one new council member is guaranteed as District 1 Councilmember Mark Freeman has reached his limit of two consecutive terms on the council.

Mesa mayor candidates

Mesa Council District 1 candidates (north-central)

Rich Adams : He is the president and CEO of Southwest Business Credit Services, a company focused on credit information for business owners and professional education. Adams is a former member of the city’s Planning and Zoning Board and was named Mesa’s Man of the Year in 2019.

Zachary Hichez: He is a paramedic for a private ambulance company and has lived in Mesa for 10 years.

Tim Meyer : He recently retired from Mesa after 26 years with the city. He worked as an administrator for business licensing and revenue collections.

Ron Williams: He is an Air Force veteran and the owner of Contacts to Contracts, a business consulting company. He serves on the city’s Human Relations Advisory Board.

Mesa Council District 2 candidates (east-central)

Julie Spilsbury (incumbent): She is running for a second term on council. She ran a local tree care company for more than 20 years.

Melody Whetstone: She worked for 15 years in the telecommunications industry, with experience ranging from land acquisition to design and construction. She has lived in Mesa since 2009.

Mesa Council District 3 candidates (west)

Francisco Heredia (incumbent): He was appointed to the council in 2017 and later was elected to complete the term. Heredia previously worked Maricopa County Recorder’s Office and the United States Census Bureau and currently owns a local print shop.

Marc Lavender: He was among five candidates bidding for the council seat for District 3 in 2018. Lavender works as a mortgage broker.

More Mesa election coverage

Running for Mesa mayor: Mark Freeman announces run for Mesa mayor; here's who else is in the running

Scottsdale mayor and City Council races

Scottsdale residents will cast votes for the mayor and three open City Council positions. The majority of Scottsdale's elected leadership roles are up for grabs. Three candidates are vying for mayor and nine for council. Issues in the city include downtown development and parking, affordable housing, sustainability and short-term rentals.

Scottsdale mayor candidates

David Ortega (incumbent) : He has been Scottsdale's top elected official since 2021 and is hoping to secure a second term in that role. Before he was elected mayor, Ortega worked as an architect in Arizona for about four decades and served one term on the City Council in the early aughts.

Linda Milhaven : She served three terms on Scottsdale's City Council between 2011 and 2023. She also spent more than four decades in the banking industry as the "Community Bank President for Scottsdale and the Regional President for Greater Arizona," focusing on commercial investments.

Lisa Borowsky: She is a commercial litigation lawyer who previously served on the City Council from 2008 to 2012. Her campaign website describes her as a "fiscal conservative" who has also served on the "Experience Scottsdale Board of Directors, the City’s Audit Committee, the Water Subcommittee, and the Scottsdale Westworld Subcommittee.

Scottsdale City Council candidates

Tammy Caputi (incumbent): She's currently serving her first term on the City Council. Caputi is also the owner of a lighting and electrical supply company called Yale Electric West, based in Scottsdale.

Tom Durham (incumbent): He is a first-term City Councilmember who rose to prominence in Scottsdale as the treasurer of the Protect Our Preserve, a political group successfully campaigned to protect the McDowell Sonoran Preserve in 2018. Durham retired as a tax lawyer in 2015 after a nearly four-decade-long career.

Stephen H. Casares: He is a major in the United States Army Reserves who served as a military intelligence officer after graduating West Point in 2009, during which time he saw combat in Afghanistan. He returned to Scottsdale last year and currently works as an economic intelligence analyst for the consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton.

Jan Dubauskas: She currently serves "our district as Republican Precinct Committeeman." Dubauskas has worked as a lawyer for U-Haul and as an executive for insurance company IHC. She's appeared on national television railing against what she calls "the disaster of government-run healthcare."

Mason Gates: He is a Kansas City native who has spent most of his adult life in the Valley. He's worked in business, as a marketing consultant and currently works as a sales agent at commercial real estate investment firm called Matthews Real Estate Investment Services.

Adam Kwasman : He is a small business owner and personal injury lawyer at his firm, Kwasman Law. Kwasman served one term as a Republican member of the Arizona House of Representatives from 2013 to 2015 representing Scottsdale's district.

Justin Laos: He is a software engineer who has worked for companies including Canvas Prints, TeamWorld Inc., and Trainual. Laos has served on Scottsdale’s Board of Adjustment and is active in community organizations ranging from the Rotary Club to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Robert “Bob” Lettieri: He is the chief financial officer of a Scottsdale-based software company called Fasetto and a 25-year-long resident of McCormick Ranch. Lettieri served as the Arizona Republican Party's state treasurer from 2017 to 2021.

Maryann McAllen: She's a 59-year-long resident of Scottsdale who has served in multiple community leadership roles, including on numerous parent teacher organizations and as the chair of Scottsdale's Parks and RecreationCommission.

More Scottsdale election coverage

Who is currently on Scottsdale's City Council? They run one of Arizona's most well-known cities and make headlines for their water and housing policies. Here's a rundown of who they are.

Put it on silent: Scottsdale officials said a City Council member may be violating a state law by texting during meetings. Here's how they want to nip it in the bud.

Gilbert mayor and Town Council races

Gilbert's races are held as voters scrutinize how the Town Council has responded to "Gilbert Goons" violence, complaints of ethical violations and housing development. Gilbert Mayor Brigette Peterson announced in January she was suspending her reelection campaign, and incumbent council members Scott Anderson and Kathy Tilque announced they wouldn’t seek another term. Two candidates are squaring off for mayor, and four people are running for two council seats.

Gilbert mayor candidates

Scott Anderson: He was elected to the council in 2016 and is currently serving as the town’s vice mayor. Anderson was the town’s Planning and Zoning director for 12 years before becoming the director of the Riparian Institute focused on developing Gilbert’s Riparian Preserve. He retired in 2013.

Natalie DiBernardo: She is a business owner and realtor. In 2022, she ran as a Republican representative candidate for Legislative District 14.

Gilbert Town Council candidates

Aaron Accurso : He works as a procurement and operations manager in the local market. He's lived in Gilbert since 2007.

Kenny Buckland: He was a former Gilbert police commander from 1995 to 2016 and currently works as a senior director of sales.

Monte Lyons: He is a former Air Force veteran and worked in aerospace manufacturing for over 35 years.

Noah Mundt: He is a co-founder of a consulting company for water and energy business solutions and is the chair of the town's Planning Commission.

More Gilbert election coverage

Election fraud claim: The challenges were brought by attorneys that have been active in voter fraud allegations at the state and county level in past election cycles.

Judge says Gilbert candidate can stay on ballot: An election challenge to kick off a Gilbert council candidate on the grounds of alleged fraud is dismissed.

Peterson halts reelection bid: The embattled mayor dropped the news she would not seek reelection suddenly, reversing what she told The Arizona Republic just seven days before.

Chandler City Council races

Chandler residents will decide who fills three available City Council positions. City Councilmember Mark Stewart was barred by term limits from seeking reelection. Five political newcomers are vying for Stewart's vacated seat, while two City Council incumbents hope to hold onto theirs. The outcome will shape the way Chandler tackles key issues, from facilitating workforce housing to addressing public safety concerns around teen violence.

Chandler City Council candidates

More Chandler election coverage

Who is on the current Chandler City Council? Chandler's council is made up of seven members, including Mayor Kevin Hartke, and is tasked with running Arizona's fourth-largest city.

Chandler thwarts future teen violence: The city passed new laws that ban brass knuckles for minors and beef up rules on rowdy parties, a months-long effort in response to 'Goons' attacks.

Housing, growth and policing: The seven people vying for three City Council seats in July debated their stances on big city issues for the first time. This is what they said.

Queen Creek Town Council races

Queen Creek is a town of more than 70,000 residents on the verge of a big industrial boom, with LG Energy Solution poised to open a battery manufacturing factory in 2025. Only the three incumbents on the Town Council filed nomination paperwork to fill the three seats on the ballot. Unless a write-in candidate gains huge voter support, there will be no changes on the Council.

Queen Creek Town Council candidates

Robin Benning (incumbent): He was first appointed to the council in 2009 and was later re-elected to the seat. He has worked as an architect since 1997.

Jeff Brown (incumbent): He has been on town council since 2008 and before that was on the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission. He is self-employed focused on professional consulting services and real estate investments.

Leah Martineau (incumbent): She was initially elected to the town council in 2020 and is the current vice mayor. She works for the Arizona Anti-Trafficking Network, which is aimed at raising awareness and eliminating human trafficking.

Apache Junction mayor and City Council races

Apache Junction, on the eastern edge of metro Phoenix, sits in both Maricopa and Pinal counties. Roughly 40,000 people live in the city, which has historical roots in the mining and ranching sectors. Massive master- planned developments are in the works, such as Superstition Vistas, which seeks to add more than 10,000 homes to the city. That growth could shed the city's reputation as retirement hub. The mayor's post and three council member seats are up for grabs.

Apache Junction mayor candidates

Ari Kalan : He grew up in Apache Junction and serves on the city’s planning and zoning commission. He works as a general contractor and small business owner.

Chip Wilson (incumbent): He was first elected as mayor in 2020 and before that spent nine years on the council. Wilson served in the Air Force for 22 years and later retired from the Boeing Company in Mesa.

Apache Junction City Council candidates

Peter Heck (incumbent): He was appointed to the city council in 2022 to fill a vacant seat and served on the planning and zoning commission for eight years. Before retiring, Heck worked as an executive director for a senior living community in the city.

Bambi Johnson (incumbent): She was appointed to the city council in 2022 to fill a vacant seat and has lived in the city for 30 years. She previously worked as a consultant for small businesses.

Mo Mohiuddin: He owns the popular Hitching Post Saloon. In 2022, he sued the city and fellow candidate Johnson in the U.S. District of Arizona related to issues that arose with local neighbors and his business amid allegations of falsifying noise complaints.

Tess Nesser (incumbent): She was first elected to the city council in 2020 and served on multiple city boards prior to her council run. She has volunteered for several boards and groups in the city and county including working as an entertainer at the Renaissance Festival.

Guadalupe mayor and Town Council

Guadalupe is a town located in between Phoenix and Tempe. It has a population of 5,300 residents who are almost exclusively Native American and Hispanic. Three Town Council seats are on the ballot, and only the three incumbents are running. The sitting mayor also is unopposed.

Guadalupe mayor candidate

Valerie A. Molina (incumbent): She was born and raised in Guadalupe and has worked as the Native American Program Coordinator at Tempe Union High School District for 18 years. She was first elected in 2016, like all of the other candidates on the ballot.

Guadalupe Town Council candidates

Anita Cota Soto (incumbent): She is a youth case manager in the Pascua Yaqui Behavioral Health Centered Spirit Program and has worked in multiple church-based roles. Soto was first elected to Guadalupe Town Council in 2016.

Elvira Osuna (incumbent): She is an elder services social worker for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe. Osuna was first elected to the Town Council in 2016.

Ricardo C. Vital (incumbent): He is the Pascua Yaqui Tribe tribal administrator for Guadalupe. Like his colleagues on the ballot, he first won office in 2016.

West Valley

Glendale mayor and City Council races

Glendale voters will elect a mayor and three City Council members. Sitting Mayor Jerry Weiers is running unopposed for a fourth consecutive term. Five candidates are vying for three City Council seats in the Cactus, Sahuaro and Yucca district races. While sitting and incoming Glendale leaders will look to capitalize on its growing economy, anchored by its Westgate Entertainment District, they’ll continue to contend with homelessness, as the city still has the highest unsheltered population in the West Valley.

Glendale mayor candidate

Jerry Weiers (incumbent): He’s been an Arizona resident for 58 years and has been a pilot for more than three decades. For eight years, he represented the West Valley in Arizona’s House of Representatives and has been Glendale’s mayor since 2012.

Glendale City Council Yucca District candidates

Lupe Encinas : Since graduating Glendale High School in 2001, she’s started small businesses in the Valley, such as Goodies Glass Inc. and Cactus State Insurance.

Dianna Guzman: She’s a fourth-generation Arizonan who grew up in the West Valley and has been a small business owner for 32 years.

Glendale City Council Sahuaro District candidate

Ray Malnar (incumbent): He's running unopposed for a third consecutive four-year term. He was elected in November 2015. Calling Glendale home since 1990, he’s owned a Valley-wide flooring maintenance company for 28 years. He’s held his council seat since 2015.

Glendale City Council Cactus District candidates

Ian Hugh (incumbent): A lifelong Glendale resident, he and his wife have owned their local tire and auto business since 1980. He’s held his council seat since 2012.

Lupe Conchas: He’s a regional organizing manager for the nonprofit ONE Campaign and serves as president of the Alhambra Elementary School District’s governing board.

More Glendale election coverage

Races to watch: The city of 250,000 residents will have the chance to select representatives for the Cactus, Sahuaro and Yucca districts.

Aldama resigns to campaign for mayoral seat: Ahead of his run for Glendale’s mayoral seat this election season, Jamie Aldama announced Tuesday night that he is stepping down from the city council.

Up for grabs: Glendale’s Ocotillo District needs a new representative on the City Council now that Jamie Aldama has stepped down to run for mayor.

Glendale taps Leandro Baldenegro to fill Ocotillo District seat: Glendale leaders voted to appoint Leandro Baldenegro to represent the Ocotillo District on the City Council after he and four others made their pitch to the public.

Lawsuit claims Glendale mayoral candidate's signatures were phony: The Glendale Republican who led the effort to censure the late Sen. John McCain for being too liberal is now looking to disqualify Jamie Aldama from running in the city’s mayoral race.

Jamie Aldama drops out after signatures disqualified: Ahead of a scheduled court date on Monday afternoon, Aldama filed a voluntary withdrawal statement, removing himself from the upcoming primary election.

Peoria City Council races

Three Peoria City Council seats are up for grabs. Two district races will be uncontested, while Mesquite District residents will see three candidates on the ballot. The new batch of city leaders will enter an administration determined to develop Peoria's northern tier by bringing in an airport and launching an innovation and technology corridor.

Peoria City Council Willow District candidate

Jon Edwards (incumbent): Before entering public service, he was a program manager for a computer service company. He’s lived in Peoria since 2001 and was elected to the council in 2012.

Peoria City Council Ironwood District candidate

Rick Stokes: He’s a U.S. Air Force veteran who runs a small business that provides information technology services.

Peoria City Council Mesquite District candidates

Thomas Bottorf : With a nearly 30-year career as an electrical engineer in the Valley, he focused on the semiconductor industry and gained experience in sales engineering.

Matt Bullock : As a businessman, he founded two technology companies. He served on the Peoria Unified School District’s governing board as president from 2013 to 2016.

Laura Page: She’s a senior advisor for U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa of California's First Congressional District. Before that, she was the deputy chief administration officer in Butte County and the disaster recovery director in the Town of Paradise.

More Peoria election coverage

Who is on the Peoria City Council? The Peoria City Council has six members and a mayor. Councilmembers serve geographic districts and serve four-year, staggered terms and the mayor serves the city at-large.

'Deception and dishonesty' in Peoria politics: Disillusioned with politics, Peoria Councilmember Brad Shafer plans to step away from office at the end of the year, announcing he will not seek reelection for his seat as the city’s Mesquite District representative.

Bill Patena won’t seek reelection: After a dozen years in office, Peoria Councilmember Bill Patena is ready to pass on his seat when his term expires this December and go into retirement — sort of.

Surprise mayor and City Council races, ballot measure

Surprise residents will vote for a new mayor and decide three district city council races. Voters will also consider the city's general plan. Surprise leaders will be tasked with overseeing infrastructure improvements as the city continues to develop rapidly and grow in population.

Surprise mayor candidates

Aly Cline : She’s lived in Surprise for 22 years, retiring in 2008 from a 35-year career in the financial services industry. She won her District 2 seat in 2020.

Kevin Sartor: A lifelong Valley resident and retired U.S. Army officer, he recently served as the chair of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Surprise City Council District 2 candidate

Earle Greenberg: He has served on multiple boards and commissions in Illinois and was most recently a former board president for the Sun City Grand community in Surprise.

Surprise City Council District 3 candidate

Patrick Duffy (incumbent): He is a financial advisor and former Surprise recreation leader and will hold on to the seat he was first appointed to in September 2017. He was elected in a 2018 special election to fill out the remainder of the term through 2020.

Surprise City Council District 4 candidate

Johnny V. Melton: He served in the U.S. Navy for nine years as a reactor plant operator. He chaired Legislative Districts 21 and 29 for the GOP.

Ballot Measure: Surprise General Plan 2040

Surprise ballot measure: General Plan 2040

General Plan: It is a municipality’s road map for long-term growth that the state requires each Arizona city to prepare and maintain. If voters approve the Surprise General Plan 2040, it will guide Surprise leaders and officials when considering proposals that affect the city’s development.

More Surprise election coverage

Races to watch in 2024: Surprise residents will vote for a new mayor and decide three City Council races in 2024.

Ripping it up: A complaint forwarded to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office accuses Surprise Councilmember Aly Cline of removing campaign signs on public property in the race for city mayor.

Candidate accuses opponent of illegally using city resources to campaign: Surprise mayoral hopeful Kevin Sartor wants city leaders to censure sitting Councilmember Aly Cline, his opponent in the race, for remarks she made during two recent meetings.

Allegations mounting, Surprise seeks legal review of Cline's campaign: Surprise will turn to an outside attorney to investigate whether sitting Councilmember Aly Cline violated local and state election laws while campaigning to be the city’s next mayor.

Buckeye mayor and City Council races

Buckeye residents will be voting for mayor, along with three district City Council members. Current mayor Eric Orsborn is running unopposed along with District 1 Councilmember Tony Youngker. Six candidates are vying for two other council seats. Buckeye City Council members will be tasked with navigating the city through its rapid development while juggling its water availability concerns.

Buckeye mayor candidate

Eric Orsborn: Running unopposed in the election, Orsborn was first elected as mayor in 2020. He previously served on the Buckeye City Council for 10 years.

Buckeye City Council District 1 candidate

Tony Youngker (incumbent): He was first elected to the Buckeye City Council in 2016, and will be running unopposed for District 1. He owns Café 25:35 in downtown Buckeye.

Buckeye City Council District 2 candidates

Ryan Belshee: A resident of downtown Buckeye, Belshee and his wife are owners of their small business, Bootleg Botanicals, which sells brewing kits for ginger beer and root beer, shot glasses and flasks and alcohol infusion spice blends. Belshee also owns a general contracting business called Era Built Construction Co.

Jamaine Berry: A native of downtown Buckeye, Berry hopes to give a voice to the community on City Council. He currently owns two water utility companies in Buckeye, Aguila Water Services and Clearwater Utilities. He is also a pastor at New Jerusalem Ministries in downtown Buckeye.

Ted “Tedy” Burton: He currently serves as vice chair of the city's Planning and Zoning Commission. Burton has been serving on the commission since 2016. He also previously served on the Buckeye Airport Board.

Buckeye City Council District 3 candidates

Curtis Beard: A Buckeye native, Beard owns and operates a business with his father in the downtown Buckeye area. Beard is interested in preserving the downtown area while also moving forward with new development.

Michelle Hess (incumbent): Incumbent Hess has served on the City Council since 2012 after first moving to the community in 2006. She works as executive director of Leadership West, a role she has held since 2017.

More Buckeye election coverage

Who is the mayor of Buckeye? Mayor Eric Orsborn was elected mayor in 2020. He previously served on the Buckeye City Council as the District 6 representative from 2010 to 2020.

Who is on Buckeye City Council? The Buckeye City Council is comprised of six members who have 4-year terms.

Elections to watch in 2024: The southwest Valley is home to some of the fastest-growing cities in the country. And in 2024, elections will take place that could change the course of the region's future growth.

Goodyear City Council races

In Goodyear, six candidates will be vying for three seats on the City Council, and at least two of those elected will be newcomers. With Councilmembers Bill Stipp and Sheri Lauritano reaching their term limits, Vice Mayor Laura Kaino will be the only incumbent running. Goodyear is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, and council members will steer the city's development.

Goodyear City Council candidates

Angie Amarillas: A single mom of four, Amarillas worked three jobs for many years, which inspired her to give back to the community. Amarillas holds a doctorate degree from Grand Canyon University and is the founder and CEO of Amarillas Consulting Group.

Benita Beckles: She worked in city government for over 20 years, previously working for the cities of Detroit and Phoenix. She also served 30 years as a commissioned officer in the Air Force, achieving the rank of colonel.

Tamara Floyd: Originally from California, Floyd has been a resident of Goodyear for over 20 years. She currently works as the outreach director for the University of Arizona’s Roosevelt Early Childhood Family Resource Center.

Laura Kaino (incumbent): Kaino was first appointed to City Council in July 2018 to complete the term of former Councilmember Joanne Osborne. She was elected in March of 2019. Kaino previously worked for the city of Phoenix in a variety of departments, including law, water services and parks and recreation.

Teri Roberts: Originally from Illinois, Roberts has been a resident of Goodyear for nearly 20 years. Roberts and her husband Ryann, who met in medical school, operate Arizona Orthopedic Physical Therapy and Kids Place Pediatric Therapy.

Trey Terry: A Goodyear native, Terry is also a U.S. Army combat veteran and school board president. He currently works for a nonprofit organization and has previously worked for the United States House of Representatives and in media relations and communications.

More Goodyear election coverage

Who is on Goodyear City Council? Goodyear has six City Council members who each serve four-year terms with a three-term limit.

Elections to watch in 2024: The southwest Valley is home to some of the fastest-growing cities in the country. And in 2024, elections will take place that could change the course of the region's future growth.

Avondale mayor and City Council races

Avondale residents will elect a new mayor and fill three seats on the seven-member City Council. Current councilmembers Veronica Malone and Mike Pineda, who have served the entirety of their council terms together, are running for mayor.

Avondale mayor candidates

Veronica Malone: First elected to the City Council in 2016, Malone has a long history of being involved with the community, first becoming involved when she advocated for a local park. Malone has worked in education for 20 years, with her current role being a special project technician with the Littleton Elementary School District.

Mike Pineda: Also initially elected to City Council in 2016, Pineda is currently serving a two-year term as Avondale's vice mayor. Pineda currently works as the business program director at Estrella Mountain Community College and previously worked at Rio Salado Community College.

Avondale City Council candidates

Natosha Edmonds: She will be seeking her first term on Avondale's City Council. Edmonds currently works as the founder and CEO of Positive World-Class Consulting. She is also a motivational speaker and author, and previously competed in beauty pageants.

Jeannette Garcia: She will be seeking her first term on Avondale's City Council. Edmonds currently works as the founder and CEO of Positive World-Class Consulting. She is also a motivational speaker and author, and previously competed in beauty pageants. In 2023, Edmonds participated in the Avondale Citizens Leadership Academy.

Gloria Solorio (incumbent): As the only incumbent of the election, Solorio was first appointed to the City Council in January 2022 to fill a vacant council seat. Solario is a local manager for housekeeping at Hilton Garden Inn Phoenix/Avondale.

Shari Weise: The wife of current Avondale Mayor Kenn Weise, Weise decided to run for her first term on City Council since her husband will be termed out. According to her campaign website, Weise intentionally waited to run so the city wouldn't have a husband and wife simultaneously serving on the Council.

More Avondale election coverage

Elections to watch in 2024: In Avondale, Vice Mayor Daniel "Mike" Pineda and Veronica Malone have submitted Statements of Interest for the mayoral race.

Who is on Avondale City Council? The Avondale City Council has six members, who each serve 4-year terms.

Litchfield Park City Council races

Under Litchfield Park's new charter, three candidates will be running for three available seats on City Council. The new councilmembers will help steer the city's development.

Litchfield Park City Council candidates

Suzanne Allen: Raised in the West Valley and a resident of Litchfield Park for over 15 years, Allen is a certified public accountant. She previously worked for the state in the general accounting office before becoming a special agent in the FBI’s Phoenix Division, where she investigated securities and investment fraud. She currently operates a direct primary care practice, the Pilot Clinic, with her husband.

Ron Clair: Incumbent Clair was appointed in 2019 and re-elected in 2020. He is currently the regional operations manager of All my Sons Moving & Storage and has worked with the company for 20 years.

Andrew Fraser: He currently serves on Litchfield Park’s Planning and Zoning Commission. He works for the Maricopa Water District as the district engineer.

More Litchfield Park election coverage

Who is on Litchfield Park City Council? The Litchfield Park City Council is comprised of six members who serve four-year terms.

Voters approve Litchfield Park charter: Litchfield Park will be Arizona's first charter city in decades, so long as it gets approval from Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Litchfield Park targets term limits: Litchfield Park residents are having their say in how their town could become the first charter city in Arizona in over 40 years, with a discussion of term limits for council members grabbing the most attention.

Tolleson mayor and City Council races

Tolleson voters will vote for a mayor and three City Council members. Three of the four seats will be filled by incumbents. Sitting Mayor Juan Rodriguez is running unopposed, and only three candidates are running for City Council. The leaders will help steer the city's development.

Tolleson mayor candidate

Juan Rodriguez (incumbent): He was first elected to Tolleson City Council in 2005 and, prior to that, served on the Tolleson Planning and Zoning Commission. He was elected mayor in 2020. He currently works as a supervisor for the city of Phoenix’s Parks and Recreation department.

Tolleson City Council candidates

Christine Chavira: Chavira, who worked in Phoenix's housing department for nearly 30 years, decided to run for City Council as a way to continue to serve the public after retiring. A Phoenix area native, Chavira lives with her husband in a house in Tolleson his parents had owned since the 1940s.

Adolfo Gamez (incumbent): He was originally elected to Tolleson City Council in 1981 and held the role of vice mayor for 12 years. He was the city’s first elected mayor, with the city’s previous mayors appointed by City Council, and held the role for 22 years. He currently works part-time for the Director of Corporate & Foundation Relations & Development Operations office at Estrella.

Cruzita Mendoza (incumbent): She was originally appointed in 2023 to complete the term of her late husband, Albert Mendoza. Mendoza has worked for Tolleson Union High School District #214 for over 35 years as the facilities management supervisor.

More Tolleson election coverage

Who is the mayor of Tolleson? Mayor Juan F. Rodriguez was first elected to the Tolleson City Council in 2005 and was elected mayor in 2020. His term will expire in 2025.

Who is on Tolleson City Council? The Tolleson City Council is comprised of six members who serve four-year terms.

El Mirage City Council races

El Mirage voters will decide a competitive council race fueled by long-tenured city leaders’ unpopular decision to push for capital improvement projects. Three seats are up for grabs, with all three incumbents — Councilmembers Roy Delgado and Robert Jones and current Vice Mayor David Shapera — running for reelection. They're joined by four additional candidates, including a former city official. Three candidates represent a group of newcomers looking to shake up the council.

El Mirage City Council candidates

Roy Degado (incumbent): He served in the U.S. Army for 21 years and worked in the oil industry for Union Oil in Northern California. He’s held his El Mirage council seat for 23 years, and briefly served as mayor.

Ryan Eldridge: He’s a former small business owner who now works for the Phoenix-based VSS Security Services as its operations manager.

Scottie Gentry: She’s a 53-year resident of El Mirage, where she raised her four children and has been a volunteer with the city’s police department.

Robert Jones (incumbent): An Arizona resident of 61 years and El Mirage resident of 22, he’s worked in business and was an elementary teacher until he retired in 2005. He’s held his council seat since 2014.

James McPhetres: He’s a former El Mirage councilmember, serving from 2010 to 2014. He spent 36 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring in 2012, and is an owner of the Peoria-based International Minute Press.

Jacquelyn Parsons: She’s been an El Mirage resident for 21 years and worked in the banking sector for 25 years.

David Shapera (incumbent): He’s a former police officer in Connecticut and Nevada, and was an educator in Nevada and Surprise. He’s had more than 51 years of experience as an elected and appointed official, and is serving his fourth four-year term on the council.

More El Mirage election coverage

El Mirage voters said no to City Hall, police expansion: El Mirage is forging ahead with projects to add more space to City Hall and its police station despite widespread objections from voters.

Youngtown Town Council races

Youngtown voters will see an uncontested Town Council race this year, as three seats are up for grabs with three candidates vying for them. One of the candidates is an incumbent, while another ran unsuccessfully for a seat in the 2022 election.

Youngtown Town Council candidates

Charles “Chuck” Vickers Jr. (incumbent): He’s been in Arizona since 1980 and moved to Youngtown where he and his wife retired about a decade ago. He worked for Home Depot for 17 years as a receiving manager and will serve on the council for a third consecutive term.

Kathryn French: She’s had an extensive career as a higher education professional. She was an adjunct professor at Paradise Valley Community and Estrella Mountain Community colleges and was most recently as program director at Western International University.

Jodi Kaczynski: She has an extensive background in education, working for area school districts, and is presently the site supervisor for Grand Canyon University.

North Valley

Paradise Valley mayor and Town Council races

Paradise Valley will choose three Town Council members and a new mayor, meaning the majority of the town's elected leadership will be on the ballot. The Town Council race won't be competitive; three candidates are running for the three open seats. Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner is not seeking reelection, and three candidates are vying to replace him.

Paradise Valley mayor candidates

Mary Hamway: She served as a Paradise Valley Town Council council member and vice mayor from 2004 to 2012, and again from 2014 to 2017. Hamway ran unsuccessfully for the DIstrict 28 Republican seat in the Arizona House of Representatives in 2014 and 2016. Prior to her career in public service, Hamway was in the information technology field for two decades.

Mark Stanton: He is currently vice mayor of the Paradise Valley Town Council, serving his third elected term as a councilmember. Professionally, he founded his own communications firm and the President and CEO of the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce.

Anna Thomasson: She is a current Paradise Valley Town Councilmember, having been elected to the council in 2019 and 2023. Thomasson had a 35-year career in corporate finance and human resources consulting Fortune 500 companies.

Paradise Valley Town Council candidates

Karen Liepmann : She was formerly a practicing corporate and technology attorney for 32 years. Liepmann is currently a member and Chair of the Town of Paradise Valley Planning Commission.

Scott Moore : He serves on the Paradise Valley Town Town Council, having been elected for his first term in 2016 and again in 2020. Moore is an executive for BET Investments, a large real estate investment and development company, and has spent nearly four decades in that industry.

Julie Pace: She currently serves on the Paradise Valley Town Council. In 2022, Pace ran an unsuccessful bid for mayor. She has spent her 30-year career as a lawyer representing companies in employment, construction and workplace safety cases, and she has worked in investment and insurance sales management.

More Paradise Valley election coverage

Who is on Paradise Valley's Town Council? It's run by six Town Council members who serve staggered four-year terms, meaning half of the governing body goes up for reelection every two years.

Fountain Hills mayor and City Council races

Fountain Hills is electing three council members and a mayor. Councilmembers serve four-year-terms, while the mayor appears on the ballot every two-year election cycle. Three candidates are vying for mayor, and eight candidates are running for the three available council seats. The outcome will influence everything from the town's approach to affordable housing and growth to the tone of its often divisive political discourse.

Fountain Hills mayor candidates

Ginny Dickey: (incumbent) She was first elected Fountain Hills Mayor in 2018 and re-elected in 2020 and 2022. Prior to her retirement Dickey was an Arizona Senate staffer, part-time teacher, bookkeeper, school board member and assistant director of the Department of Environmental Quality.

Joseph Arpaio: He served as Maricopa County Sheriff from 1992 to 2016. Arpaio is running for Fountain Hills Mayor for the second time, having lost to Mayor Ginny Dickey in 2022.

Gerry Friedel: He is currently serving as a Fountain Hills City Councilmember, Friedel’s career includes nearly 22 years as a loan officer and another 17 years as a financial planner.

Fountain Hills City Council candidates

Peggy McMahon (incumbent): She was elected to Fountain Hills City Council in 2020 and is a current councilmember. Prior to her retirement, she had a 35-year career working as a paralegal in the estate planning and taxation areas of law, including stints at the Snell & Wilmer law firm and JPMorgan.

Clayton Corey: He is currently a member of the Fountain Hills Planning and Zoning Commission and the Board of Directors of the Fountain Hills Sanitary District. Professionally, Corey works at CVS Health in managing IT Support Operations and Infrastructure Platform Engineering.

Mathew Corrigan: His career was in sales, working as a small business owner and district sales manager. Following his retirement, Corrigan and his wife moved to Arizona.

Gayle Earle: She is a small business owner, having owned and operated a pool service business for more than 30 years. Earle and her family have been Fountain Hills residents for 17 years.

Henry Male: Male is employed with Penske Automotive Scottsdale BMW and is currently the President of the Fountain Hills Theater Board of Directors. Male has been a resident of Fountain Hills since 2003.

Art Tolis: He is a former Fountain Hills Council Member, elected in 2016. Tolis is the President of Tolis Mortgage Financial Group.

Robert Wallace: He is a real estate agent with experience in I.T. desktop support and systems administration. Wallace is also the Arizona State Chapter Lead for Gays Against Groomers, secretary of the Log Cabin Republicans of Phoenix, and an Arizona District 3 Republican Committeeman.

Rick Watts: Watts and his family have been residents of Fountain Hills since the late '80's. He is currently on the Fountain Hills Planning and Zoning Commission, a member of the Neighborhood Property Owners Association and the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Engineers.

More Fountain Hills election coverage

Who is on the Fountain Hills Town Council? Each council member serves a four-year term. Their elections are staggered, meaning half of the Town Council goes up for reelection every two years.

Who is the mayor of Fountain Hills? Ginny Dickey is the three-term mayor of Fountain Hills, having been elected for the first time in 2018 and again in both 2020 and 2022.

Carefree Town Council races

Carefree is filling three of the town's seven council positions. Six candidates are vying for the open seats, two incumbents and four challengers. The winners will tackle the ongoing push to revamp the town's emergency response system and other key issues such as street safety.

Carefree Town Council candidates

Vince D'Aliesio : (incumbent): He was first elected to the council in 2018. D’Aliesio has worked as a high school and college football coach and insurance broker.

Stephen Hatcher: (incumbent): He has served on the Town Council since 2018. Hatcher is a mechanical engineer who finished his career at Boeing.

Diane Roth: She describes herself as a “fashion expert” who works as a womens’ “wardrobe consultant and personal shopper.”

Lon Johnson: He works as senior vice president of sales for Colbert Packaging, where he also sits on the Board of Directors.

Colleen Rose-Scurti : She is a long-time real estate broker who served as the Senior Vice President of Coldwell Banker.

Nakisa Azizi: She is a Valley native who describes herself as an “experienced attorney and longtime advocate for the ‘little guy.’”

Cave Creek mayor and Town Council races

In Cave Creek, all seven elected positions are on the ballot. Two candidates are running for mayor, while eight candidates are running for the town's six available council seats. The victors will be responsible for managing town funds and its approach to growth.

Cave Creek mayor candidates

Bob Morris: (incumbent): The current mayor was first elected to the position in 2020. Morris is a lifelong Arizonan and has worked as a chemical engineer, business strategist, financial analyst and executive manager.

Jim Grubb: He is a former Cave Creek Town Council member, first elected in 1993. Grubb worked for the Arizona Finance Department as a consultant for state agencies and was a staff member for the Phoenix City Manager’s Office for 11 years.

Cave Creek Town Council candidates

Tom Augherton (incumbent): He is a current council member on the Cave Creek Town Council. Augherton also serves as the executive director for the Arizona State Board of Massage Therapy.

Dusty Rhoades (incumbent): He is a current council member on the Cave Creek Town Council serving his first term. Rhoades is a retired colonel who served in the infantry and intelligence divisions and is now a part-owner of a consulting company that supports the Department of Defense.

Thomas McGuire (incumbent): He is a current council member on the Cave Creek Town Council having held the office from 2005 to 2009 and from 2012 until now. Prior to his retirement he was a science teacher.

Kathryn Royer (incumbent): She is currently the vice mayor of the Town Council and was elected to the council in 2018. Royer retired from her position at Central Arizona Project as associate general manager of communications and public affairs in 2016.

Cynthia Driskell: She is a physical therapist and established Carefree Physical Therapy in 1987. Driskell is currently the vice chair of the Cave Creek Planning Commission.

Joe Freedman: He has been a Cave Creek resident since 2001 and is an artist and the owner of Made in Cave Creek.

Julie Goldammer: She is an independent ​residential real estate broker and continuing education instructor. Goldammer is a current Cave Creek resident but has lived in numerous states and had a 10-year stint living outside of the U.S.

Alex Nadesan: He is currently semi-retired but held the position of global vice president for SAP Alliance from 2022 until earlier this year. Nadesan also served as a board member and chair for The Holland Center in Cave Creek from 2020 to 2022.

More Cave Creek election coverage

Who is on the Cave Creek Town Council? It's run by six town council members and is among a handful of tiny Valley towns that sends all of their elected officials to the ballot every two years.

See all 2024 Arizona primary races

See all the races

A recap of everything: When is Arizona's primary? Election day is July 30. Here is a voter guide to help you learn about all the candidates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona primary election 2024: Who is running for mayor, city council?