Arizona primary 2024: Here are the candidates running for the state Senate

Control of all 90 seats in the Arizona Legislature is up for grabs this fall, and this summer's primary election will determine the matchups voters across the state's 30 legislative districts will decide come November.

Voters in the July 30 primary whittle down their party's nominees. From there, each district in the fall elects one senator and two representatives.

Independents will also get a chance to weigh in. Voters unaffiliated with a recognized political party can choose to vote a Republican or Democratic primary ballot. In particularly close or politicized races, they could play a key role in determining who ultimately makes it to the general election ballot.

They are also expected to be crucial to victories in a handful of swing districts this fall.

Republicans control the state Senate by a 16-14 margin. Here's who's in the running for a legislative seat:

District 1 | District 2 | District 3 | District 4 | District 5 | District 6 | District 7 | District 8 | District 9 | District 10 | District 11 | District 12 | District 13 | District 14 | District 15 | District 16 | District 17 | District 18 | District 19 | District 20 | District 21 | District 22 | District 23 | District 24 | District 25 | District 26 | District 27 | District 28 | District 29 | District 30

District 1

Republicans

Incumbent: Ken Bennett

What you need to know about Bennett: In 2021, Bennett was appointed Arizona Senate liaison of the 2020 Maricopa County election audit, working with Cyber Ninjas to oversee the recount of ballots.

Previous experience: Bennett has served in the Senate since 2023. He was Arizona Secretary of State from 2009-2015, Arizona Senate president during the early 2000s, and an Arizona State Board of Education member, including stints as president, from 1992-1998. He unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2014 and 2018.

Candidate: Mark Finchem

What you need to know about Finchem: Finchem is an election denier and has been sanctioned for bringing lawsuits challenging his loss in the 2022 race for secretary of state.

Previous experience: Finchem previously served in the House from 2015 to 2022. He left to run for secretary of state in 2022 but lost to Adrian Fontes. Finchem served as a police officer in Michigan for 21 years before moving to Arizona.

Candidate: Steve Zipperman

What you need to know about Zipperman: According to his campaign site, Zipperman’s priorities are strong borders, Second Amendment rights and honest elections.

Previous experience: According to his LinkedIn profile, Zipperman is a U.S. Army veteran and retired small business owner. He ran for Senate in 2022 but lost to Bennett in the Republican primary election. Zipperman is active in the Yavapai County Republican Party and other Republican organizations.

Democrat

Candidate: Mike Fogel

What you need to know about Fogel: He is running on a slate with two other Democratic candidates for the House, Jay Ruby and Marcia Smith. According to their campaign website, Fogel’s top priorities are school funding, individual rights and improving the economy.

Previous experience: Fogel ran for Senate in 2022 but lost to Bennett in the general election. He worked as a high school teacher and administrator in the Chino Valley Unified School District for over 30 years before retiring.

District 2

Republicans

Incumbent: Shawnna Bolick

What you need to know about Bolick: Bolick was appointed by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to fill a vacancy after the resignation of Steve Kaiser in June 2023. She voted with Democrats in the Senate to repeal the state’s 1864 abortion law.

Previous experience: Bolick served in the Arizona House from 2018 to 2022. She ran unsuccessfully in the Republican primary for secretary of state. Bolick previously worked for former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., the Heritage Foundation and Goldwater Institute.

Candidate: Josh Barnett

What you need to know about Barnett: Barnett filed an unsuccessful lawsuit to void the 2022 election results for governor, secretary of state and attorney general.

Previous experience: Barnett ran unsuccessfully for Congress in District 7 in 2020 and in District 1 in 2022. He is a local businessman and originally from Indiana.

Democrat

Candidate: Judy Schwiebert

What you need to know about Schwiebert: Schwiebert is an opponent of the Empowerment Scholarship Program and a supporter of public schools.

Previous experience: Schwiebert has served in the House since 2021. She was a teacher in the Valley for 20 years before retiring.

Other candidates

Dennis Pugsley is running as a Green Party candidate.

District 3

Republican

Incumbent: John Kavanagh

What you need to know about Kavanagh: In 2022, Kavanagh sponsored a controversial bill that banned filming within eight feet of police. The law was deemed unconstitutional in 2023 after a lawsuit filed by news organizations, including The Arizona Republic.

Previous experience: Kavanagh has served in the Senate since 2014. He served in the House from 2007 to 2013. Kavanagh was also a town councilman in Fountain Hills for six years. He was a police officer with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department for 20 years before retiring.

District 4

Democrat

Incumbent: Christine Marsh

Party: Democrat

What you need to know about Marsh: Marsh worked on legislation to legalize fentanyl test strips after her son died from an overdose of the drug in 2020.

Previous experience: Marsh has served in the Senate since 2021. Marsh has been a teacher for 29 years and continues to teach while serving in the Senate.

Republicans

Candidate: Carine Werner

What you need to know about Werner: In 2020, Werner advocated against COVID-19 protections in high school athletics. According to her campaign website, she is a proponent of “parent’s rights” in education.

Previous experience: Werner currently serves on the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board. She and her husband co-own a real estate consulting firm.

Candidate: Ken Bowers

What you need to know about Bowers: According to his campaign website, he supports former President Donald Trump, and his top issue is prison reform. He has no relation to former state House Speaker Rusty Bowers.

Previous experience: Bowers has run unsuccessfully for a seat in the Legislature in every election since 2016. He is a retired Arizona Department of Corrections officer and a U.S. Navy veteran.

District 5

Democrat

Incumbent: Lela Alston

What you need to know about Alston: Alston is a proponent of increased funding for public schools and teacher salaries and an opponent of the expanded school voucher program.

Previous experience: Alston served in the Senate from 1977 to 1995 and then served in the House from 2011 to 2019 before being reelected to the Senate in 2019. Alston is also a member of the Phoenix Union High School Governing Board and was a teacher in the district for 34 years.

Other candidates

Joshua Ortega is running as a Republican.

District 6

Democrat

Incumbent: Theresa Hatathlie

What you need to know about Hatathlie: Hatathlie is Navajo and has led legislative efforts to support Native American communities in Arizona. She introduced legislation to combat abuse from sober living centers and has worked on committees investigating violence against Native American people in Arizona.

Previous experience: Hatathlie has served in the Senate since 2022 after being appointed to the seat when former Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai resigned. She previously served on the Board of Regents for Diné College and worked in advocacy for Indigenous communities.

District 7

Republicans

Incumbent: Wendy Rogers

What you need to know about Rogers: Rogers has been censured and investigated by her Senate colleagues for comments made about her political opponents and a 2022 mass shooting. In 2023, Rogers filed a restraining order against a reporter who rang her doorbell at her residences in Chandler and Tempe. That order was later dismissed. Rogers is also a vocal election denier and touts QAnon conspiracy theories.

Previous experience: Rogers has served in the Senate since 2021. She ran several unsuccessful campaigns for Congress and the state Legislature before being elected to the state Senate. Rogers previously served in the U.S. Air Force.

Candidate: David Cook

What you need to know about Cook: Cook pleaded guilty in 2019 to a drunk driving charge. In 2020, he was investigated by the House Ethics Committee for having romantic relationship with a lobbyist while supporting her legislation and intervening to stop the seizure of her family’s property. No further action was taken regarding those allegations.

Previous experience: Cook has served in the House since 2017. He previously worked for the Arizona Department of Corrections and is now a rancher.

Democrats

Candidate: Haley Creighton

What you need to know about Creighton: According to Creighton’s campaign website, her top issues are abortion access, affordable education, LGBTQ+ rights, gun policy and environmental justice.

Previous experience: Creighton is the northern regional director of the Arizona Students’ Association. She worked as the campaign manager for Kyle Nitschke, who ran unsuccessfully for the seat in 2022.

Candidate: Roberto Reveles

What you need to know about Reveles: He is 91 years old and was born and raised in Miami, Arizona. According to his campaign website, Reveles’ is a supporter of abortion access, public schools and LGBTQ+ rights.

Previous experience: Reveles is an Air Force veteran and spent 24 years working as a staff member for several members of Congress, including former Arizona Rep. Morris Udall. After retiring from public service, Reveles worked in activism in Phoenix with groups like the ACLU of Arizona, where he served as president.

District 8

Democrats

Candidate: Lauren Kuby

What you need to know about Kuby: She entered the running after Rep. Melody Hernandez dropped out of the race in April when her petition signatures were challenged. Her nomination to the ballot, which meant she wouldn't be a write-in candidate, came via a rare procedural move that triggered charges of illegality and unfairness in the left-leaning district. Kuby has been a prominent advocate for policies mitigating the effects of climate change and limiting lobbyist donations to campaigns.

Previous experience: Kuby served on Tempe City Council from 2014 to 2022. She ran unsuccessfully for Arizona Corporation Commission in 2022. Kuby is a professor and sustainability scientist at Arizona State University.

Candidate: Ivan Pemberton

What you need to know about Pemberton: Pemberton jumped into the race as a write-in candidate a week after Kuby. He said his key issue is support for public education and working on ways to reduce potential waste, fraud and abuse in the universal school voucher program.

Previous experience: This is his first run for public office. He is the owner of three Montessori schools, including one that his grandmother launched 30 years ago. An Arizona native, he served as a state Senate page in 2014 while he was attending Arizona State University.

Republican

Candidate: Roxana Holzapfel

What you need to know about Holzapfel: According to her campaign website, Holzapfel’s top priorities are supporting law enforcement, small businesses owners and children.

Previous experience: Holzapfel ran unsuccessfully for the Senate in 2022, losing to Democrat Juan Mendez. She is currently a notary public.

District 9

Democrat

Incumbent: Eva Burch

What you need to know about Burch: Burch made national headlines in March after announcing on the Senate floor she was pregnant and would be getting an abortion.

Previous experience: Burch has served in the Senate since 2023 and is the minority whip. She also serves as a precinct committee member in her district, and is a nurse practitioner.

Republican

Candidate: Robert Scantlebury

What you need to know about Scantlebury: Scantlebury was named in a 2014 claim against Mesa Police that accused officers of excessive use of force. He and other officers were cleared of wrongdoing in the incident. According to his campaign website, Scantlebury is a supporter of police, increased border security and the state’s school voucher program.

Previous experience: Scantlebury ran against Burch in 2022 but lost by several thousand votes. He also ran unsuccessfully for Mesa City Council in 2018. Scantlebury is a retired Mesa police officer.

Candidate: Christopher Stapley

What you need to know about Stapley: In 2022, Stapley was reprimanded by the Arizona Supreme Court for not informing clients he wasn’t yet licensed to practice law in Arizona and failing to communicate about errors he made in filing a case. As a result, Stapley was indefinitely suspended from practicing law in Missouri, where he was first licensed.

Previous experience: Stapley practices law at a firm in Mesa. He worked for the House from 2009 to 2011 as a committee analyst before becoming an attorney.

District 10

Republican

Incumbent: David Farnsworth

What you need to know about Farnsworth: Farnsworth announced in January that he was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer but said he would still be able to run for reelection. He was endorsed by former President Donald Trump in 2022 and previously questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

Previous experience: Farnsworth has served in the Senate since 2023. He previously served in the Senate from 2013-2020 before running unsuccessfully for the Arizona Corporation Commission in 2020. Farnsworth previously served in the House from 1995-1996. He owns his own real estate investment company.

Democrat

Candidate: Robert Doyle

What you need to know about Doyle: According to Doyle’s campaign website, some of his top issues are investing in education, protecting abortion rights and supporting affordable housing.

Previous experience: Doyle is the owner of a local label and a Grammy-winning producer. He has assisted on several legislative and state-wide campaigns in Mesa.

District 11

Democrat

Incumbent: Catherine Miranda

What you need to know about Miranda: Miranda is an advocate for reforms of the state mental health and hospital systems. She also founded the Legislature’s African American caucus as a Latina to help advocate for Black constituents.

Previous experience: Miranda has served in the Senate since 2023. She also served in the Senate from 2016 to 2018 before leaving for an unsuccessful congressional run. Miranda previously served in the state House from 2011 to 2014 and ran unsuccessfully for House in 2020. She was previously a school administrator and teacher in various Phoenix-area school districts.

Other candidates

Joshua Ayala is running as a Republican.

District 12

Democrat

Incumbent: Denise “Mitzi” Epstein

What you need to know about Epstein: Epstein is the Senate minority leader.

Previous experience: Epstein has served in the Senate since 2023. She served in the House from 2017 to 2022. Epstein unsuccessfully ran for House in 2014. She also served on the Kyrene School District Governing Board and was the vice president of the Arizona Parent Teacher Association.

Republican

Candidate: Cara Vicini

What you need to know about Vicini: According to her campaign website, Vicini’s top issue is election integrity.

Previous experience: Vicini is a former software analyst and owns her own soapmaking business.

District 13

Republican

Incumbent: J.D. Mesnard

What you need to know about Mesnard: Mesnard sparked ethics questions in Sept. 2023 after lawmakers and lobbyists donated to a GoFundMe campaign for the senator’s father who was injured in a plane crash. In 2018, a fellow lawmaker accused Mesnard of making “inappropriate” comments about a female lawmaker’s clothing choices, but Mesnard denied the allegation.

Previous experience: Mesnard has served in the Senate since 2019. He also served in the House for eight years, including two years as speaker. Mesnard was a policy advisor to the Senate for eight years prior to running for office. He is currently an adjunct faculty member at both Mesa Community College and Arizona State University.

Other candidates

Sharon Lee Winters is running as a Democrat.

District 14

Republican

Incumbent: Warren Petersen

What you need to know about Petersen: Petersen is the president of the Senate. He is often at odds with Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs and has promoted election conspiracy theories.

Previous experience: Petersen has served in the Senate since 2021. He previously served in the House from 2013 to 2017 and 2019 to 2021. Petersen had a stint in the Senate from 2017 to 2019 before going back to the House. He owns a real estate brokerage.

Other candidates

Elizabeth Brown is running as a Democrat.

District 15

Republican

Incumbent: Jake Hoffman

What you need to know about Hoffman: Hoffman is the chairman of the state Freedom Caucus. He is one of 11 “fake electors” who were indicted for engaging in a conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election. As chair of the Committee on Director Nominations, Hoffman has stalled Gov. Katie Hobbs’ attempts to appoint directors to various state agencies.

Previous experience: Hoffman has served in the Senate since 2023. He previously served in the House from 2021 to 2022. Hoffman also served on the Queen Creek Town Council and Higley Unified School District Governing Board.

Democrat

Candidate: Alan Smith

What you need to know about Smith: According to Smith’s campaign website, his policy priorities include protecting reproductive rights, introducing gun control legislation and water conservation.

Previous experience: Smith is a retired insurance auditor. He ran against Hoffman in 2022 and lost the general election by about 30,000 votes.

Other candidates

Evan Olson is running as an independent.

District 16

Republican

Incumbent: T.J. Shope

What you need to know about Shope: Shope is the president pro tempore of the Senate. Recently, he voted with Democrats to repeal a near-total abortion ban, despite voting for the 15-week ban in 2022 that allowed the 1864 law to take effect.

Previous experience: Shope has served in the Senate since 2021. He previously served in the House from 2013 to 2020. Shope was also a member of the Coolidge Unified School District Governing Board.

Democrat

Candidate: Stacey Seaman

What you need to know about Seaman: She is the daughter of Democratic Rep. Keith Seaman, who is running for reelection in the district.

Previous experience: Seaman is a music professor at Central Arizona College.

District 17

Republicans

Incumbent: Justine Wadsack

What you need to know about Wadsack: Wadsack is a member of the state Freedom Caucus. Before being elected to the Senate, she gained popularity online for opposing mask and vaccine mandates. Wadsack received criticism in 2023 for turning her back on Gov. Katie Hobbs during the governor’s first State of the State address.

Previous experience: Wadsack has served in the Senate since 2023. She unsuccessfully ran for both a state Senate and U.S. House seat in 2020.

Candidate: Vince Leach

What you need to know about Leach: In 2022, Leach was at the forefront of attempts by Republicans to ban drag shows in Arizona. He was also accused of manipulating redistricting efforts to keep his home within a solidly Republican district.

Previous experience: Leach served in the Senate from 2019 to 2022 and was the president pro tempore before being defeated by Wadsack in the Republican primary in 2022. He also served in the House from 2015 to 2018.

Democrat

Candidate: John McLean

What you need to know about McLean: According to his campaign website, McLean’s top issues are education, reproductive rights, water supply and fiscal accountability.

Previous experience: McLean is a business executive with experience running technology defense contractor Arete Associates.

District 18

Democrat

Incumbent: Priya Sundareshan

What you need to know about Sundareshan: Sundareshan introduced several bills this session aimed at protecting abortion rights in the state as part of a plan backed by Gov. Katie Hobbs that would ensure access to abortion.

Previous experience: Sundareshan has served in the Senate since 2023. She previously worked for the Arizona Democratic Party. Sundareshan is an attorney and a professor at the University of Arizona.

Other candidates

Matt Welch is running as a Democrat.

District 19

Republican

Incumbent: David Gowan

What you need to know about Gowan: In 2016, Gowan was investigated by the attorney general for misusing state funds for travel around the state while serving as speaker of the House, but was found to have broken no laws. Most recently, Gowan introduced a controversial ballot referral that would do away with Arizona’s current judicial retention election process.

Previous experience: Gowan has served in the Senate since 2019. He served in the House from 2009 to 2017 and was House speaker from 2015 to 2017. He ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2016.

Democrat

Candidate: Bob Karp

What you need to know about Karp: According to his campaign website, some of Karp’s top issues are abortion access, public education and groundwater shortages.

Previous experience: Karp ran unsuccessfully for the Senate in 2020 and the House in 2022. He previously worked in manufacturing and software development and is now a real estate agent in Cochise County.

District 20

Democrat

Incumbent: Sally Ann Gonzales

What you need to know about Gonzales: Gonzales is a member of the Pascua Yaqui tribe and is married to Pascua Yaqui tribal councilman Luis Gonzales. She has introduced several bills aimed at changing Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day in Arizona.

Previous experience: Gonzales has served in the Senate since 2019. She served in the House from 1996 to 1998 and then again from 2011 to 2018. Gonzales also served on the Pascua Yaqui tribal council from 1992 to 1998.

District 21

Democrat

Incumbent: Rosanna Gabaldón

What you need to know about Gabaldón: She previously served as the assistant minority leader in the Senate.

Previous experience: Gabaldón has served in the Senate since 2021. She previously served in the House from 2013 to 2020. Gabaldón served on the Sahuarita Town Council from 2009 to 2012.

District 22

Democrats

Incumbent: Eva Diaz

What you need to know about Diaz: Diaz is a supporter of abortion rights and public schools.

Previous experience: Diaz has served in the Senate since 2023. She was a teacher for 27 years and owns a preschool in Avondale with her mother.

Candidate: Leezah Sun

What you need to know about Sun: She resigned from the House in January after an ethics investigation found she had engaged in threat-making and abuse of office. The investigation found that Sun had threatened and harassed local officials in Tolleson and made inappropriate remarks to lobbyists.

Previous experience: Sun served in the House from 2023 to January 2024. She ran unsuccessfully for the House in 2020.

Republican

Candidate: Steve Robinson

What you need to know about Robinson: According to his campaign website, Robinson’s top issues are safer communities, better schools and decreased taxes.

Previous experience: Robinson ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2020 and 2022. He is the director of operations for We the People AZ Alliance, a conservative group dedicated to holding politicians accountable to the U.S. Constitution.

District 23

Democrat

Incumbent: Brian Fernandez

What you need to know about Fernandez: Fernandez has introduced multiple bipartisan bills this session, including one that would increase pay for the state’s executive officers and another that would prevent landlords from restricting dog breeds at rental properties.

Previous experience: Fernandez has served in the state Senate since 2021 after being appointed to fill a vacancy left by his mother, Charlene Fernandez. Before joining the Legislature, he worked in tech developing companies.

Other candidates

Michelle Altherr is running as a Republican. Jesus Lugo, Jr. Is running as a Democrat.

District 24

Democrats

Candidate: Analise Ortiz

What you need to know about Ortiz: Ortiz this session worked across the aisle on bills that would protect consumers from ticket resale scams using bots or overselling tickets. She is one of the subjects of an ethics complaint filed by House Republicans for her behavior following a failed vote to repeal the state’s 1864 abortion law.

Previous experience: Ortiz has served in the House since 2023. She previously worked with the American Civil Liberties Union and ACLU Arizona. Before entering politics, Ortiz was a broadcast and investigative journalist.

Candidate: Mario Garcia

What you need to know about Garcia: An investigation from LOOKOUT and the Arizona Agenda found Garcia has a history of supporting GOP causes and candidates like Kari Lake. His campaign consultant severed ties with him claiming he’d been deceived.

Previous experience: Garcia is a local businessman and first-time candidate.

District 25

Republican

Candidate: Timothy Dunn

What you need to know about Dunn: He broke with his party to vote for a repeal of the state’s 1864 near-total abortion ban in the House in April.

Previous experience: Dunn has served in the House since 2018 after being appointed to fill a vacancy. He owns a family-run grain farm business.

Other candidates

Sonya Willis is running as a Democrat.

District 26

Democrat

Incumbent: Flavio Bravo

What you need to know about Bravo: Bravo was among 12 Democratic lawmakers who changed his vote on last year’s “tamale bill,” killing a veto override effort that would have legalized the sale of more homemade foods.

Previous experience: Bravo has served in the Senate since 2023 after being appointed to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of Raquel Terán. He previously served in the House in 2023 before moving to the Senate. Bravo is a program manager for CAVCO Industries, a company that makes manufactured homes.

Republican

Candidate: Victor Harris

What you need to know about Harris: According to his campaign website, some of Harris’ top priorities are growing the state’s economy, ensuring fair elections and securing the southern border.

Previous experience: Harris is a retired city of Phoenix employee where he worked in neighborhood services. He also served as a Phoenix Police officer.

District 27

Republican

Candidate: Kevin Payne

What you need to know about Payne: Payne was criticized in 2018 for introducing legislation that would loosen regulations on food trucks. He owns a food truck.

Previous experience: Payne has served in the House since 2017. He is a U.S. Navy veteran and former engineer.

Democrat

Candidate: Joshua Abbott

What you need to know about Abbott: According to his campaign website, Abbott’s top issues are education funding, reproductive rights and cost of living.

Previous experience: Abbott is a U.S. Army veteran and has worked as an electrical engineer.

District 28

Republican

Incumbent: Frank Carroll

What you need to know about Carroll: Carroll was among a group of Republican lawmakers who continued to question the results of the 2020 presidential election in the following years.

Previous experience: Carroll has served in the Senate since 2023. He previously served in the House from 2019 to 2022. Caroll worked training vehicle service technicians before retiring to drive commercial motor coaches for tourism groups.

District 29

Republican

Incumbent: Janae Shamp

What you need to know about Shamp: Shamp introduced a bill this session to prevent presidential candidates from being removed from the ballot in Arizona based on a violation of the Fourteenth Amendment. The bill was a response to efforts to remove former President Donald Trump from the ballot in Colorado under the Fourteenth Amendment’s insurrection clause. Shamp is an ally of Trump’s and has received an endorsement from him in the past.

Previous experience: Shamp has served in the Senate since 2023. She is a registered nurse.

Democrat

Candidate: Eric Stafford

What you need to know about Stafford: He is also running for the Agua Fria Union High School District Governing Board. According to his campaign website, his top issues are reproductive rights, political corruption and cost of living.

Previous experience: Stafford works as an organizer in Democratic politics for groups like Rank the Vote and Mission for Arizona.

District 30

Republicans

Candidate: Hildy Angius

What you need to know about Angius: According to her campaign website, Angius’ top issues include reducing crime, ensuring election integrity and addressing the state’s water issues.

Previous experience: Angius has served on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors since 2012. She currently hosts a radio show in Bullhead City.

Candidate: Kimberly Zanon

What you need to know about Zanon: According to her campaign website, some of Zanon’s priorities are growing the state’s economy, protecting school choice and closing the southern border.

Previous experience: Zanon is a real estate agent and has worked as a court-appointed special advocate in Mohave County.

Democrat

Candidate: J’aime Morgaine

What you need to know about Morgaine: In 2017, Morgaine sued U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar for blocking her on Facebook, alleging it was unconstitutional. Gosar eventually unblocked her on the platform.

Previous experience: Morgaine is a U.S. Army veteran and the executive director of Real Change PAC. She ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2018.

Other candidates

Ashley Gerich is running as a Republican.

