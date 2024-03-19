Arizona Presidential preference election on Tuesday
There are 26 hours left for voters to make their voices heard in Arizona's presidential preference election.
There are 26 hours left for voters to make their voices heard in Arizona's presidential preference election.
Live results from the Associated Press from North Carolina's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Live results for the Iowa Democratic caucuses from the Associated Press.
Here’s a closer look at who sets interest rates, why, and how much influence the president has over this decision.
North Carolina's RJ Davis and Armando Bacot return to the NCAA tournament after falling short of the championship in the 2022 title game.
New research links time-restricted eating like intermittent fasting to a higher risk of cardiovascular death. But experts are skeptical.
A soundbar is one of the best TV upgrades you can buy. Here are the best models for every type of viewer.
Monday’s hearing is the latest in a string of cases the Supreme Court has heard this term to assess what free speech looks like in the digital era.
The Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association (LACERA) voted to decrease its allocation range to venture capital at a March 13 meeting. The board of investments voted to decrease its allocation range to venture capital and growth equity from between 15% and 30% of the pension system's private equity portfolio, to between 5% and 25%. LACERA's venture portfolio is currently 10.8% of the PE portfolio.
The stories you need to start your day: What Putin’s landslide reelection means, March Madness brackets and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
The road to a championship once again goes through undefeated South Carolina, which secured its second consecutive No. 1 overall seed.
Nvidia is bringing its Omniverse technology to Apple's Vision Pro AR/VR headset.
The payroll error in 2022, the league said, was not done in an effort to circumvent the salary cap in any way.
What made Donald so great? It's not a short answer.
Are you ready for March Madness? The First Four tips off Tuesday, Mar. 19.
More than 50,000 fans love that it sloughs away dead skin in sheets, leaving your pups 'literally transformed.'
The NCAA women's tournament bracket was officially revealed on Sunday afternoon.
The Tesla Cybertruck roller-coaster pricing ride continues this week, with its inaugural appearance on the “Cars & Bids” auction site: a loaded 2024 AWD Foundation Series, with a stainless steel exterior and a black interior.
The Quencher's got the headlines, but these lighter, more leak-proof and better-insulating cult favorites deserve a look!
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take a look at the NL East and break down what the division holds for the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Miami Marlins & Washington Nationals.