Is Arizona prepared for a zombie apocalypse? A new study says it isn't. Here's why

Arizona was recently ranked one of the states least likely to survive an apocalypse.

Arizona ranked fourth, while Hawaii had the lowest apocalypse survival odds in a study conducted by NoDepositDaily.com, an online guide for Verified No Deposit Bonuses at casinos.

The study analyzed data for 18 key survival indicators in each state and gave a score out of 100. The indicators were grouped into eight categories: survival supplies and resources, population density, medical services, weapons and security, gas and vehicle supplies, climate, access to fresh water and access to food.

Arizona obtained a 39.08, largely due to its poor access to water.

"Interestingly, some states scored strongly in only some metrics, making the choice for where to head in the apocalypse dependent on your survival strategy," said Mervyn Davids from NoDepositDaily.com. "... (U.S. states) with less populated areas and abundant natural resources coming out on top."

10 states most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse

These are the 10 worst states to survive in a potential apocalypse and their scores out of 100, according to NoDepositDaily.com.

Hawaii: 24.08 Nevada: 32.05 California: 38.24 Arizona: 39.08 New York: 40.01 Illinois: 40.36 New Mexico: 40.93 Ohio: 41.17 Utah: 42.35 Indiana: 42.61

10 states least likely to survive a zombie apocalypse

These are the 10 best states to survive in a potential apocalypse and their scores out of 100, according to NoDepositDaily.com.

Vermont: 72.35 Maine: 68.28 Lousiana: 65.47 Wyoming: 63.42 New Hampshire: 61.23 Montana: 58.84 Arkansas: 58.17 Florida: 57.82 South Dakota: 57.55 North Dakota: 57.45

Why is Arizona among the worst-prepared states for a zombie apocalypse?

Although Arizona ranked first for access to medical services, the lack of other resources outweighed its preparedness. The study assessed each state's access to freshwater based on US Government Climate data on rainfall and freshwater lakes.

It's no news that Arizona and its prolonged drought make the state a poor spot for freshwater access. Water reservoirs in the state keep shrinking, especially the Colorado River's climate-stressed water.

The river's decline has punished Arizona most severely among the states that use its water, lopping more than 18% of its share of the river this year and in the last two. These factors likely contributed to the state placing 49th for water access with "an incredibly low score" of 4.67, the study found.

Analysts said water is an essential subsistence indicator during a potential apocalypse, which is why Arizona was named one of the most difficult places to survive unless residents can find a reliable water source.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Best states to survive a zombie apocalypse: See the list