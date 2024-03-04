Arizona mother yelled 'I am going to kill you' as she drove through park hitting a child: police

A Peoria, Arizona woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly driving through a park in her pickup truck and threatening to kill teenagers who were bullying her children, according to police.

FOX 10 in Phoenix reported that 30-year-old Brandie Gotch hit one of the children and has been charged with several crimes including attempted murder and endangerment.

In court documents obtained by the station, police claim Gotch confronted a group of kids at Westgreen Park near 87th Avenue and Butler Drive after seeing them fighting with her children on Feb. 27, 2024.

During the altercation, Gotch reportedly chased one teen with a stick and grabbed another teen by the hair.

She then got behind the wheel of her truck and allegedly started driving recklessly through the park while yelling, "I am going to kill you and run you over."

Court documents allege Gotch fled the scene after hitting a child and running over her leg.

Police identified Gotch as the registered owner of the pickup truck and went to her home to take her into custody.

While interviewed by investigators, police claim, Gotch said she saw the victims fighting with her children in the park. She also allegedly admitted to driving through the park, though she did not believe she hit any of the children.

"Brandie continued by stating her children are being bullied at school and have had issues with this group of kids before and reported it to the school and police but nothing has been done," court documents read. "[Gotch] thought the bullying was being continued at the park when she drove up and saw her daughter get hit by one of the other juveniles."

Gotch also allegedly told investigators her children were secured in the truck with seatbelts, despite her children saying otherwise.

She was booked into jail and was held on $250,000 cash-only bond.





