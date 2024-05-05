Arizona has more top high schools than many states. Think about that

The annual U.S. News’ Best High Schools rankings of nearly 18,000 high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia were just announced.

These schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students.

While there are other means of evaluating school performance, this is a nationally recognized one.

Arizona had 12 high schools in the top 100. If each state had an equal number of schools in the top 100, we would expect to have two of our schools in the top.

We had 12. That is six times the average for states to have.

These annual ratings confirm that there are education leaders in Arizona who know what it takes to have successful high schools meeting today’s needs.

May the rest of the education leaders and citizens in Arizona learn from those in their profession who know what it takes for education success. Examples of success are right here.

Max E. Rumbaugh Jr., Scottsdale

It's not cool to post school fights

As a high school senior, I have seen many fights from my school on social media. I think about why people often record fights without notifying a staff member that there is a fight.

People record others fighting without their consent, and it can be very stressful for the victim in the fight because he will see himself as weak everyday.

Promoting fights does not make you cool in any way. It’s also important that students at school should not fight each other.

As much as you hate someone, violence should never be used, especially on school grounds. Take those actions outside of school. Your wrongdoing affects everyone else that observes your actions, such as younger students at your school.

If you see something, you should say something, instead of staying silent. Staying silent will end up getting you more trouble.

Jonathon Lai, Peoria

Grand jury, AG did their jobs

The indictment of Arizona citizens for elector fraud is appropriate. No one and no political party is above the law.

The previous attorney general did not represent Arizonans and those who voted. The current attorney general did represent Arizonans, which is what she is supposed to do.

The grand jury is composed of representative Arizona citizens. They did their job.

This is not political. This is American justice, as it should be.

Tom Haladyna, Phoenix

Don't use politics to judge justices

I read with interest your April 22 story regarding a political effort to unseat two Arizona Supreme Court justices.

The suggestion that Justices Clint Bolick and Kate King prioritize ideology or personal agendas over their duty to uphold the law doesn’t hold water. These justices have demonstrated a commitment to impartiality and a thorough understanding of legal principles.

That’s how it should be.

An independent judiciary is vital for maintaining the rule of law, ensuring that decisions are based on legal merit rather than political considerations.

Calls to remove judges based on perceived ideological differences overlook the fundamental purpose of our judicial system.

Justices should be evaluated based on their legal reasoning, adherence to the law and commitment to impartiality — not on whether their decisions align with a particular political viewpoint.

Upholding the integrity of our state Supreme Court benefits all Arizonans by promoting stability, predictability and respect for the rule of law.

Danny Seiden, Phoenix

The writer is president and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Arizona still has an opioid crisis

The fentanyl and opioids crisis in Arizona demands immediate attention.

With a 39% increase in overdose fatalities from 2019 to 2024 alone, lives are being tragically lost daily, leaving shattered families and communities.

While prevention is crucial, access to treatment is equally vital. Shockingly, only one in 10 individuals with a substance use disorder receives specialty treatment, emphasizing the urgent need to expand support services.

As law enforcement battles drug trafficking networks, we must prioritize rehabilitation and support services to address the root causes of addiction.

It is time for Arizona to take a proactive approach, investing in prevention, treatment and support services. Together, we can confront this crisis and save lives.

Gavin Prosory, Peoria

