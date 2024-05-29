Arizona man wanted on sex crime charges arrested Evansville hotel

EVANSVILLE — A multi-county search for an Arizona man accused of sexually abusing a child ended early Sunday morning when police found the suspect hiding out in an Evansville hotel.

It all started when Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 call just before 9 p.m. Saturday. The caller reported that someone had committed a "sex crime" at a house near the unincorporated town of Johnson, the police said.

The Gibson County Sheriff's Office then dispatched deputies to a home along a rural stretch of South Meadow Lane and began an investigation. According to a sworn affidavit, detectives interviewed multiple witnesses who said 36-year-old Matthew Ort, of Arizona, had molested a young girl.

The victim corroborated the witness' statements and told detectives that Ort had subjected her to several acts of sexual abuse Saturday evening, Detective Roger Ballard, of the Gibson County Sheriff's Office, wrote.

But Ort was nowhere to be found, and an hours-long, multi-agency manhunt ensued.

"We searched the area there around (the home), and then they got involved with getting search warrants for cellphones (and) GPS," Bruce Vanoven, the Gibson County Sheriff, told the Courier & Press.

More than five law enforcement agencies partook in the search, including the Princeton Police Department, the Gibson County Sheriff's Office and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.

"Throughout the evening and morning of May 25 and May 26, law enforcement attempted to locate Matthew Ort and make contact with him," Ort's arrest affidavit states. "Law enforcement had received information that Matthew Ort had a flight scheduled to leave the state from Evansville on the morning of May 26th, 2024."

At approximately 4 a.m. Sunday morning, investigators gathered outside a Hampton Inn hotel off U.S. 41 North in Evansville, where Ort had reportedly taken up residence in room 310.

More than six sheriff's deputies, including a Vanderburgh County K9 deputy, made their way to Ort's hotel room and prepared to make contact. According to police officials, the K9 was barking and ready to apprehend Ort if needed.

"They were able to get compliance through just the canine's presence," Vanoven said. "(Ort) basically turned himself in. He had nowhere else to go."

Deputies later wrote that Ort had opened the door to his hotel room "wearing only a towel." Law enforcement provided Ort with clean clothes and advised him of his Miranda rights, according to detective Ballard. Ort reportedly declined to speak with investigators.

As of Wednesday, Ort was being held without bond at the Gibson County jail after a judge found probable cause to charge him with sexual misconduct with a minor, according to public court records.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Man wanted on sex crime charges traced to Evansville hotel