Arizona IRS agent indicted in fatal 2023 Phoenix shooting of another agent at firearm range

A federal grand jury indicted an IRS special agent Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of Special Agent Patrick Bauer, a 15-year veteran of the IRS, after training exercises on Aug. 17 at a firearm range at the Federal Correctional Institution – Phoenix, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Larry Edward Brown, Jr., 42, of Peoria, was indicted on one count of involuntary manslaughter of an officer of the United States, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office news release. Brown appeared in court Friday and was released. A trial was scheduled for April 2.

The Phoenix facility was being used for standard pistol qualifications and classroom training. Brown, who has served as a special agent for IRS-Criminal Investigations for over 12 years, is a trained use of force instructor, the release stated.

After all training concluded for the day, Brown went into a building known as the “Tower,” a small, one-room structure on the range where firearms instructors can watch and command live-fire training. Bauer was the only other person inside the Tower and had led live-fire pistol qualifications that day.

The indictment alleges that while inside the Tower, "Brown handled his firearm without due caution and with reckless disregard for human life, striking Special Agent Bauer in the torso with a single gunshot," the news release stated.

Despite life-saving efforts from agents at the scene, EMTs, and hospital staff, Bauer died from the single gunshot wound. Bauer was a 15-year veteran of IRS-CI and a trained use of force instructor.

If convicted of involuntary manslaughter of an officer, Brown faces a maximum sentence of eight years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona IRS agent Larry Edward Brown Jr. indicted in 2023 shooting