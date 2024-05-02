Are you an Arizona independent? Here's how to vote in the July 30 primary election

Nearly 1.4 million Arizona voters who aren't registered with a political party will soon be asked to pick a ballot.

Arizona is one of seven states that allow unaffiliated voters to participate in its state primary elections by choosing a party's ballot, according to research from the National Conference of State Legislatures. Each state's rules vary slightly. In Arizona, independents must select a Democratic, Republican or municipal-only ballot to vote.

Another 20 states have entirely open primaries in which any voter can choose a ballot from any party or primaries in which all candidates are placed onto one ballot regardless of party.

Here's what to know about how Arizona independents can participate in the July 30 state primary.

I'm an independent. How can I select a party's ballot for the state primary?

You can select your ballot preference by mail, email, online, over the phone or in person.

If you're on the Active Early Voting List, you should receive a notice in the mail about three months before the election. That notice will include a spot for you to mark your ballot preference and mail it back to your county recorder. Then, they'll send your ballot to you.

You can also make your ballot choice by emailing or calling your county recorder. Maricopa County voters can select a ballot preference online at BeBallotReady.Vote. To use the site, you'll need to provide your driver's license number or the last four digits of your Social Security number.

If you plan to vote in person, you can just tell poll workers on-site which ballot you'd like to vote for.

Are there deadlines?

Yes. All voters must be registered to vote in the state primary by July 1.

Independents voting by mail must contact their county recorder and inform them of their ballot preference by July 19.

I don't know if I'm registered to vote in the state primary. How can I check?

Arizonans registered to vote by mail should receive a notice reminding them of the primary about three months before the election. If you get that card in the mail, you are registered to vote in the upcoming primary election.

Independents will still need to choose a ballot preference to participate.

If you register to vote between May 1, when 90-day cards were sent by elections staff, and July 1, the voter registration deadline for the July 30 election, you may not receive a notice in the mail.

However, you can still check your registration status online at My.Arizona.Vote. To use the site, you'll need to provide your driver's license number, your tribal identification card number or the last four digits of your Social Security number.

What is a municipal-only ballot?

These ballots include only municipal races, which are nonpartisan. The ballot is only available in cities or towns with local races in July.

Voters who select this option will not be able to vote in federal, state and legislative primary races.

I'm registered with a party. Can I choose my ballot?

No, registered Democrats and Republicans don't get a choice in Arizona. You will receive your party's primary ballot.

Why can independents vote in this primary but not in the March presidential preference election?

State and county officials run both the presidential preference election and state primary election on the taxpayer's dime on behalf of the state's recognized political parties.

Arizona statute prohibited independents from participating in either election until 1998, when voters passed a proposition allowing people not registered with a recognized political party to vote in the primary.

Attorney General Janet Napolitano later clarified in an opinion that the new open primary provision did not extend to presidential preference elections.

The parties or the state Legislature could opt to change that, but haven't done so in the decades since.

Still have questions?

The Republic wants to answer. Reach out at newstips@arizonarepublic.com.

The Arizona Secretary of State's Office provides contact information for election officials by county.

All voters can contact the Arizona Secretary of State's Office at 1-877-THE-VOTE or 602-542-8683.

Arizona fake electors: Congressional candidate Anthony Kern fundraises off his indictment

Sasha Hupka covers county government and election administration for The Arizona Republic. Do you have a tip to share? Reach her at sasha.hupka@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @SashaHupka. Follow her on Instagram or Threads: @sashahupkasnaps.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Can Arizona independents vote in the state primary? What to know