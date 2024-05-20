Arizona House ethics chair dismisses allegations on Democratic bullying, GOP signature forging

Arizona Democrats wanted Rep. Austin Smith investigated for possible ethics violations after he was accused of forging signatures on his nomination petitions.

Rep. Lydia Hernandez wanted four of her Democratic colleagues investigated for what she called ethical violations.

But those complaints aren't going anywhere.

On Friday, Rep. Joseph Chaplik, chairman of the House Ethics Committee, dismissed both cases, making public for the first time the complaint against Smith, while tying up the loose ends on Hernandez's complaint from February.

Four House Democrats said Smith, R-Wittmann, deserved sanctions for reportedly forged signatures on the nomination petitions he filed to run in this year's primary election. His actions "could potentially lead to criminal charges, thereby tarnishing the reputation of this institution," the May 3 complaint stated.

Smith never explicitly denied the allegations, but he dropped his reelection bid and quit his day job at Turning Point USA, a conservative organization focused on recruiting young voters. He has not left his legislative post.

The Arizona Secretary of State's Office referred the petition matter to the state attorney general for investigation, given the pages of nearly identical signatures that Smith attested were gathered in his presence.

The Democrats focused on those allegations in their ethics complaint, arguing Smith's actions amounted to "disorderly behavior."

But Chaplik, R-Scottsdale, said no one had "personal knowledge" of Smith's actions, one of the criteria needed to lodge a complaint. He also noted the individuals who challenged Smith's petitions in Maricopa County Superior Court voluntarily dismissed their case, so there was nothing for the committee to investigate unless it wanted to enter into a "speculative inquiry" that he said was outside the committee's jurisdiction.

House Minority Leader Lupe Contreras, D-Avondale, said in a statement the complaint was filed to get Smith to take accountability for his actions, given he faces potentially serious criminal charges. And speaking on behalf of the four Democrats who filed the complaint, Contreras said it was "puzzling" that Chaplik didn't release the complaint earlier, given Chaplik "didn't intend to provide accountability, anyway."

Reps. Charles Lucking and Laura Terech of Phoenix, Mae Peshlakai of Cameron, and Stephanie Stahl Hamilton of Tucson filed the complaint.

Smith did not return a call seeking comment about the dismissal.

In the Hernandez matter, Chaplik said ethics members reviewed a lengthy report on Hernandez's complaint against her colleagues compiled last year as a response to Hernandez's workplace harassment complaint. The panel found nothing they wanted to pursue. The workplace complaint was dismissed without any action.

In a letter, Chaplik advised Hernandez to turn to her caucus leader if she felt there were issues still unresolved.

Hernandez, in a text message to The Republic, said she had not seen the dismissal letter.

She lamented that the report resulting from her workplace harassment complaint was, in her view, "riddled with fallacies and inaccurate statements and ultimately lacking thoroughness."

She said she filed the ethics complaint to try and hold her Democratic colleagues to professional standards.

