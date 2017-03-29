Arizona high school athletes arrested in hazing case

By David Schwartz

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Six Arizona high school football players were arrested on Wednesday and accused of sexual assault, kidnapping and aggravated assault in connection with a hazing case, police said.

Police said the students were current or former members of the team at Hamilton High School in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler. They were not named.

They said multiple incidents were believed to have occurred on school grounds between September 2015 to January 2017.

“This is an on-going investigation and there may be other victims out there,” said Detective Seth Tyler, a Chandler police spokesman. “We don’t want to put any thoughts into their head by giving out any details.”

Tyler said five of the students attend Hamilton High School and all were juveniles at the time of the incidents.

School district spokesman Terry Locke said administrators were aware of the arrests and cooperating with authorities.





