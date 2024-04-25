Arizona grand jury indictment alleges conspiracy 'preventing the lawful transfer of the presidency'

Arizona on Wednesday became the fourth state to bring charges against individuals who are often called “fake electors."

In addition to the 11 Republicans who signed the false certification of Donald Trump as winner of the 2020 election in Atizona, the state grand jury indicted seven Trump allies accused of involvement in the scheme.

Kelli Ward, Tyler Bowyer, Nancy Cottle, Jacob Hoffman, Anthony Kern, James Lamon, Robert Montgomery, Samuel Moorhead, Lorraine Pellegrino, Gregory Safsten and Michael Ward were named in the indictment.

Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, said the other seven would be named after all defendants were served notice of the charges againist them.

The indictment alleges those involved engaged in a conspiracy aimed at "preventing the lawful transfer of the presidency of the United States."

Here is a copy of the indictment.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona fake electors indictment: Read the document