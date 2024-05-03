Arizona governor signs measure to repeal Civil War-era abortion ban

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (pictured in 2023) signed a measure Thursday to repeal an abortion ban that dates to 1864. File Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE

May 2 (UPI) -- Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed legislation Thursday that repeals an abortion ban in the state that dates to 1864, perhaps the most restrictive and oldest in the country, but the measure still could take effect temporarily.

"Today we are doing what 23 governors and 55 legislatures refused to do, and I am so proud to be the ones that got this job done," Hobbs said, confirming in her remarks that she would "do everything in my power to protect our reproductive freedoms, because I trust women to make the decisions that are best for them."

Against the backdrop of bitter partisan politics, the Arizona Supreme Court revived the 160-year-old law earlier this year after Roe vs. Wade had been overturned.

Hobb's rollback legislation won't take effect until 90 days after the Arizona Legislature adjourns for the year, perhaps by the end of June.

Right now, the Civil War-era law is set to take effect on June 27th, the state Attorney General said.

But the required three-month gap between lawmakers' adjournment and the repeal of the law would mean it remains in effect briefly. There are legal challenges on both sides.

"I'm going to fight as hard as I can to make sure that this ban never goes into effect," Hobbs told reporters on Thursday.

Arizona attorney general Kris Mayes, a Democrat, asked the state's Supreme Court put its order reviving the 1864 law on hold.

Once the repeal legislation goes into effect, Arizona will return to operating under a 2022 law that prohibits abortion after 15 weeks, with some exceptions for the mother's health and safety, a position abortion advocates are not happy with.

"Unfortunately, Arizonans will still be living under a law that denies us the right to make decisions about our own health. Arizonans cannot afford to celebrate or lose momentum," a spokesperson for Arizona for Abortion Access said after the repeal passed the Senate yesterday.

Others, however, have said abortion legislation should be even stricter and oppose Hobbs' signature to overturn the 1864 ban.

"What's happening right here ... is Republicans are abandoning the Founding Fathers' principles or Republican Party platforms and principles to join with Democrats. ... It is disgusting that is the state of the Republican Party today," state Sen. Jake Hoffman said this week during floor debate on the repeal.