Arizona governor signs bill to boost teachers' wages

(Reuters) - Arizona's governor signed a budget bill on Thursday that will increase teachers' wages by 20 percent over the next three years, after dozens of the state's school districts canceled classes as part of a strike to demand pay raises.

"Arizona teachers have earned a raise, and this plan delivers," Governor Doug Ducey said in a statement. "This plan not only provides our teachers with a 20 percent increase in pay by school year 2020, it also provides millions in flexible dollars to improve our public education system."





