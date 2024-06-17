Arizona GOP reps vote to restore racist 'mammy' statue

Arizona’s Republican politicians are becoming more and more comfortable leaning into their pro-slavery sides these days.

Think about that for a second.

First we had failed governor candidate Kari Lake enthusiastically speaking before a Confederate flag as part of her campaign for U.S. Senate.

Now we have five of Arizona’s six Republican members of Congress — five — voting in favor of restoring a monument in the nation’s most hallowed ground, Arlington National Cemetery, that is described by cemetery officials as “a nostalgic, mythologized vision of the Confederacy, including highly sanitized depictions of slavery.”

Other people simply refer to this monstrosity as the “mammy” statue.

They're OK with a 'sanitized' view of slavery

A Confederate memorial is to be removed from Arlington National Cemetery in northern Virginia in the coming days, part of the push to remove symbols that commemorate the Confederacy from military-related facilities.

Imagine that.

The statue was taken down in December, when we finally decided that there should be no such thing as “highly sanitized depictions of slavery.”

Because … it’s slavery.

The stature was first erected in the cemetery in 1914. It is a Confederate memorial meant to honor a grotesque rendering of the Civil War South, including a Black “mammy” who looks to be holding the child of a white officer who is headed off to war with an enslaved man following him.

Imagine how ludicrously comfortable a politician in 2024 must feel about playing the race card in order to support restoring such a statue.

How supporters cloak the monument's racism

And many, many of them did.

The vote in the House was 192 in favor, 230 against. All of the House Democrats voted no. All but 24 of the Republicans voted yes.

The yes votes included Arizona Republican Reps. Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, Eli Crane, Debbie Lesko and David Schweikert. The only Republican from Arizona to vote no was Rep. Juan Ciscomani.

Andy 'Glass House' Biggs: Has no room to trash the Bidens

While people living in the rest of the country might be shocked at such a brazen attempt to honor the worst aspects of the Civil War era, it may not have been so surprising to those of us in Arizona, where an effort was made by Republicans here to restore a barbaric 1864 abortion ban.

Those who supported restoring the statue call it the Reconciliation Monument.

Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia said of that argument, “It is very difficult to see how the humiliating portrayal of a slave woman and a slave man represents reconciliation.”

He added, “Congress has better things to do with our time and your money than honoring treason in defense of slavery.”

Most responsible member of Congress would agree.

Arizona Republican Reps. Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, Eli Crane, Debbie Lesko and David Schweikert would not.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

For more opinions content, please subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Republicans in Congress vote to restore racist 'mammy' statue