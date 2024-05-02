Arizona flags are at half-staff in honor of this person. Here's what to know

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs ordered flags be flown at half-staff on Thursday, May 2, in honor of former Arizona Speaker of the House Jim Weiers.

Weiers died on April 19 and his funeral was set for Thursday in Glendale.

Weiers spent time in both the state House and the Senate from 1994 to 2013. His speakership lasted seven years, from 1999-2001 and 2005-2009.

“I am saddened to hear of the passing of Speaker Weiers, a man who worked tirelessly for his community and who was a champion of maintaining positive bipartisan relationships in order to better serve the people of Arizona,” Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said in a statement.

Speaker Weiers’ brother, Jerry Weiers, is the mayor of Glendale who also served in the Arizona House of Representatives for four terms. The two served together for eight years.

“While Jim’s life was more than his service to the state, for those who knew him in this context, I ask that you remember and celebrate Jim’s service to our great state, as well as his exemplary leadership as the former Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives,” Mayor Weiers wrote in a statement posted on X.

Arizona Republic reporters Abigail Beck and Shawn Raymundo contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Why are flags at half staff in Arizona?