Arizona fake electors, Trump aides to appear in Maricopa County court Tuesday

Nine Arizona Republicans and two Trump aides were scheduled to appear in a Maricopa County court Tuesday to answer criminal charges stemming from a plan to keep Donald Trump in the White House by falsely certifying he won the state in 2020.

They are among 18 people indicted by a grand jury in April. All face nine felony counts, including conspiracy, forgery and fraud. If convicted, they could face time in prison. But state law allows for less severe penalties, including probation, depending on a defendant's circumstances, like past criminal history.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office released an unredacted version of the indictment Monday, over three weeks after its initial release. The move came after Rudy Giuliani, a former Trump lawyer, was served a notice of the charges against him Friday night after weeks of evading and taunting prosecutors. The remaining defendants had already been served.

While most of the 11 people set to be arraigned Tuesday morning were expected to appear in person, some planned to attend virtually.

The arraignment marks one of the earliest steps in the criminal justice process, where a defendant enters a plea to their charges. The judicial officer hearing the defendants' pleas will not be the trial judge hearing the fake electors case. That assignment will occur later.

On Friday, former Trump lawyer John Eastman was the first defendant to be arraigned. He entered a plea of not guilty. After the hearing, he said he would fight the case against him at trial.

The remaining defendants have pushed their arraignments to June.

Who are the fake electors and Trump aides set to appear in court?

Christina Bobb, Trump aide: Lawyer for the Trump campaign who, according to the indictment, worked closely with Giuliani. She lobbied Arizona's GOP legislators after the 2020 election to ignore the presidential race outcome in the state and helped organize the fake elector voting on Dec. 14, 2020, the indictment states.

Tyler Bowyer, fake elector: An executive with Turning Point USA and Republican National Committee member. Bowyer told The Republic in 2022 about the fake elector plan, saying he didn't know "all the details and facts" but confirming he was an elector for the state GOP.

Nancy Cottle, fake elector: Chairperson of the Arizona Trump electors. Cottle has served on the Arizona GOP executive committee and the Maricopa County Republican Committee. She was subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Rudy Giuliani, Trump aide: Former Trump lawyer and former mayor of New York City. In Arizona after the 2020 election, according to the indictment, Giuliani spread misinformation about election fraud, pressured elected officials to change the outcome of the election, and held an event in downtown Phoenix where he said Arizona election officials had not tried to determine whether the election results were accurate. The indictment also states he encouraged Republican electors in Arizona and six other states to declare Trump the winner.

Anthony Kern, fake elector: A state senator from Glendale who was outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when it was breached by rioters. An avid Trump supporter, Kern has dismissed questions about the electors' case and said he did not need a lawyer (though he now has one in the case). In March, he called the investigation a "weaponization of our government" that he said was motivated by an attempt to bankrupt him and keep him from Congress. He's running in a crowded Republican primary for Congressional District 8.

Robert Montgomery, fake elector: A former head of the Cochise County Republican Committee. He has supported hand-counting ballots and pushed county leaders to ignore warnings about that error-prone process before the 2022 election.

Samuel Moorhead, fake elector: Former second vice chair of the Gila County Republican Party, which was a ranking but not top position.

Loraine Pellegrino, fake elector: Secretary for the Arizona Trump electors, Pellegrino has a long history of leadership in state GOP politics. The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed her. In January 2022, she said the electors offered a contingency plan in case the election results were overturned.

Gregory Safsten, fake elector: Former executive director of the Arizona GOP, a position he held when he acted as a Trump elector in December 2020.

Kelli Ward, fake elector: A former chair of the Arizona GOP, Ward organized the Dec. 14, 2020, signing of the fake electors. She sat at the head of the table while a signing video was filmed and boasted about the moment on Twitter, The Republic reported. She helped promote election conspiracies, helped Trump aides in their efforts to pressure Arizona's GOP leaders and filed multiple lawsuits trying to overturn Trump's loss in 2020.

Michael Ward, fake elector: A well-known GOP activist, Ward was subpoenaed by the U.S. Department of Justice in its investigation of Trump's election interference. He is married to Kelli Ward.

The Republic's Stacey Barchenger contributed to this article.

Elena Santa Cruz, Miguel Torres and Jimmy Jenkins are justice reporters for The Republic.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Fake electors, Trump aides to enter pleas in Maricopa County court