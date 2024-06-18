Arizona fake electors could star at GOP convention

For the first time in the history of the United States, it appears that a group of alleged felons will nominate a convicted felon for the office of president.

And, naturally, such a bizarre political circus could not occur in our country without Arizonans being right in the middle of it.

Meh.

Over the weekend, The Boston Globe published an article about how at least 17 individuals who participated in 2020 fake elector schemes, from seven states, will be delegates to the Republican Party’s national convention in Milwaukee next month.

After reviewing public records concerning the delegate selection process, the Globe reports that five fake electors from Nevada, three from Arizona, three from Pennsylvania, two from Michigan, two from Wisconsin, one from Georgia, and one from New Mexico have been selected by their state parties to attend the convention.

GOP convention could treat felons like heroes

The article did not list the delegates by name.

In Arizona, a grand jury indicted 11 fake electors and seven of Donald Trump’s top aides as part of a scheme to overturn the 2020 election results.

Now, it appears that while the fake electors from Arizona and the other states are accused criminals at home, they will most likely be feted like folk heroes at the GOP convention.

Not too long ago, you may recall, Republican state Rep. Alexander Kolodin compared Arizona’s fake electors to the civil rights activists of the 1960s.

Ahhhhh … no.

Fake elector whines: That coup planners are victims

When contacted by the Globe about fake electors at the GOP convention, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said, “If Republicans are prepared to nominate a convicted felon to be their candidate, they’re going to be completely receptive to other convicted felons, potentially convicted felons, particularly if they’re involved in helping them take power.”

How justice works for the MAGA faithful

The fake electors at the convention will not go unnoticed. Not by the media, of course. And not by any number of the convention’s speakers, who no doubt will refer to them as patriots.

Even heroes.

By MAGA’s definition, the American system of justice works at it should when someone they dislike — Hunter Biden, for example — is prosecuted.

When the same rules lead to the conviction of Donald Trump, however, or to indictments against fake electors, the legal process is called corrupt. That doesn’t describe an equal-justice-for-all system, as the founding fathers imagined, but a revenge system.

When Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced the fake elector indictments, after a long investigation, she said in part, “I understand for some of you today didn’t come fast enough. I know I will be criticized by others for conducting this investigation at all.

“But as I have stated before and will say here again today, I will not allow American democracy to be undermined. It’s too important.”

Not to everyone, apparently.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

