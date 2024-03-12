Arizona election 2024 results: Tempe and Litchfield Park races

Tempe voters on Tuesday will be electing a mayor and new City Council as well as voting on a controversial new growth plan. Mayor Corey Woods is running unopposed for his seat, while incumbents Councilmembers Randy Keating and Doreen Garlid are running for reelection as well. Newcomers Nikki Amberg, David Lucier and Hugo Tapia are also on the ballot. Proposition 478 asks voters to approve a new city growth blueprint called General Plan 2050.

Voters in Litchfield Park will decide whether to finalize their charter city measure.

Arizona election results

Polls for both elections close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Tempe election results and Litchfield Park election results will be available shortly after 8 p.m. at https://www.azcentral.com/elections/results/2024-03-12/arizona/00000/tempe-area.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Live Tempe, Litchfield Park election results: Arizona voting 2024