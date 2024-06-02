Arizona doesn't need police to enforce its seat belt law. This would do the trick

I saw on the TV news that police departments in several cities were going to enforce the seat belt law. I figured a way to enforce without police intervention.

If a driver in a vehicle is in an accident and it was determined that they were not wearing a seatbelt, then the auto insurance policy of the at-fault driver would not have to pay for any damages to their vehicle or any medical bills.

Police are stretched thin without having to enforce legal seat belt law. Police then could use more radar officers to stop people speeding 15 to 30 mph over posted speed limits.

I saw a bumper sticker on a vehicle that said, “I am not driving slow. I’m going the speed limit.” I wish all drivers could adhere to this.

Bill Bauer, Glendale

Cheer for ASU's no-name guys

So-called big names have not worked out for Arizona State.

This new athletic director and the new head football coach are young guys with roots in ASU. This might be a better idea.

Let them make their own mark and not just be some big shot looking for a stepping stone to another destination. It is how Frank Kush started, and he never got very many big star players.

He just developed his own.

Charles Lopresto, Phoenix

Why hold Bolles' honor hostage?

I’m appalled that at both state and national levels, one person can either make or break a bill to come to the floor for a vote.

Arizona state Sen. Jake Hoffman, chairman of the Senate Government Committee, sets the agenda for the committee and has stalled voting for two years on a bill honoring a memorial for investigative reporter Don Bolles.

Those of us who were around here in 1976 remember the catastrophic events of June 2, 1976 — a bomb placed under Mr. Bolles’ car detonated. It didn’t kill him right then. No, it took 11 days with amputation of both legs and one arm in order to stave off infections, as reported by The Arizona Republic.

According to The Arizona Republic, two-thirds of the committee members could have petitioned to put the bill on an agenda. Members include Eva Diaz, David Farnsworth, Juan Mendez, Wendy Rogers, Janae Shamp, Priya Sundareshan and Justine Wadsack. No one has done so. Why not?

Don Bolles deserves a memorial. Contact your state senator to support a memorial for Don Bolles.

Susan Soroka, Tempe

Warning, parents: Elk are dangerous

Now that school is out and many families may be heading up north to enjoy the cooler weather, it’s time to remember that the northern Arizona wildlife, especially the elk, are not to be approached, taunted or chased.

While this is true all year round, it is especially important during birthing season from late May to mid-June, and while adult elk are caring for the young ones. There was a recent incident near Pine where parents let their four children out of the car to approach a bull elk.

This is extremely dangerous. Elk are gorgeous but are to be enjoyed at a distance. They are powerful, wild animals that will attack if they feel threatened.

Parents, please keep your children and the elk safe!

Linda Furman, Peoria

Former YWCA leader is missed

Friendship is a gift. We value it differently as time goes by. It exists in many forms.

Dana Campbell Saylor was a good friend to whoever’s life she touched. She adored her sons, her sister, her cousin, her parents and grandmother, and her husband, Penny. She was devoted to her faith.

Dana enjoyed nights out, travels and spur of the moment fun. She embraced life and participated in elegant and creative ways. And Dana could party hard! She was an Aphrodite and Athena rolled into one.

Deep in her soul, Dana felt a passion for the underserved, the poor and the mistreated. While running the YWCA of Phoenix, she saved a westside senior center providing daily meals to dependent seniors.

She convinced the Veterans Administration to move male and female vets into housing, off Phoenix streets. She was a tireless advocate for women and single moms, teaching them to be self-reliant. These are only a few examples.

Dana was a hero. She was thoughtful, kind and generous, a beautiful, creative talent whose work crossed many boundaries. Her friendship was priceless and is already missed.

Len Young, Austin, TX

