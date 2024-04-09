Arizona Court Just Took Abortion Back to 1864

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday to reinstate a 160-year-old law banning abortion in all cases except to save the life of the mother.

The court overturned a law passed in 2022 that allows for abortions until 15 weeks, paving the way for the ban passed in 1864 to take effect and bringing the number of U.S. states with near-total abortion bans to 16.

The state’s highest court first heard arguments on the case in December, after the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled that the two conflicting abortion bans needed to be “harmonized.”

The decision follows a ruling from the Florida Supreme Court last week allowing a six-week abortion ban to take effect there.

Abortion-rights advocates responded to the decision with outrage.

“This reckless decision from the Arizona Supreme Court will put people in life-threatening situations and force many to flee the state for the care that they need,” said Athena Salman, director of Arizona campaigns for Reproductive Freedom for All, in a statement.

“We won’t stop fighting back alongside our partners to restore abortion access in Arizona.”

