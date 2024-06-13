Arizona Corporation Commission lets natural gas plant expand without environmental review

Environmentalists are denouncing a decision by the Arizona Corporation Commission that allows a natural gas expansion project to proceed without a customary review of emissions and other harmful impacts.

The Arizona Corporation Commission on June 11 voted 4-to-1 along party lines, with Democrat Anna Tovar dissenting, on a motion to allow the expansion of a natural gas power plant in northwest Arizona without the usual review. The commission’s vote reverses an earlier order by the Arizona Power Plant and Transmission Line Siting Committee, which the commission oversees.

Utility owner UNS Electric, a division of UniSource Energy, had asked the commission and committee to disclaim jurisdiction or oversight, which the later vote grants. Environmentalists say it sets a bad precedent.

Role of committee called into question

Meetings of the line-siting committee provide an independent forum to evaluate applications to build power plants capable of generating 100 megawatts of electricity or more.

The UniSource project would add four turbines capable of generating a total of 200 megawatts to augment the two turbines now operating at the facility roughly 15 miles southwest of Kingman. UniSource argued that the four proposed turbines of 50 megawatts each are separate units and thus fall below the 100-megawatt threshold for environmental reviews.

Salt River Project's natural gas generating station can be seen behind a basketball court and people's homes immediately east of Randolph.

On April 25, the siting committee had voted 9-to-2 to deny UniSource’s request that the Black Mountain expansion be exempted from the company’s need to obtain a certificate of environmental compatibility.

That certificate is part of a process that requires weighing environmental impacts against the need for a new power plant or expansion.

In its earlier vote, the siting committee argued that disclaiming jurisdiction would “circumvent the manifest purpose” of the panel in providing a public forum to discuss ways to mitigate harmful environmental impacts.

UniSource provides natural gas service to more than 167,000 customers in northern and southern Arizona and electric service to more than 101,000 customers in the state. UniSource, UNS Electric, and sister company Tucson Electric Power are owned by Fortis, a Canadian natural gas and electric utility holding company.

New era of reduced regulation?

The Sierra Club said the decision sets a dangerous precedent that could allow utilities to avoid a review of potentially damaging environmental impacts such as emissions, noise and water consumption on many expansion projects.

The decision allows “utilities to avoid environmental compliance and continue to write their own rules that often go against the best interests of ratepayers and the planet,” said Sandy Bahr, director of the Sierra Club’s Grand Canyon Chapter, in a statement. “This disappointing decision will only result in the doubling down of dirty energy without proper consideration of the harmful impacts or any mitigation of those impacts.”

The vote “overturns decades of commission practice to essentially exempt most gas plants from common-sense environmental review, depriving Arizonans of a voice in siting these large, polluting industrial facilities,” said Emily Doerfler, an attorney with Western Resource Advocates, in a statement. “The voices of rural Arizonans, local governments, interested stakeholders and committee members have been silenced at the Arizona Corporation Commission."

UniSource said the project is still subject to receiving a certificate of environmental compatibility for the transmission line that will connect the plant to the local energy grid, providing residents and other stakeholders with opportunities to provide input.

The expansion project also would trigger several other environmental reviews and permitting actions that involve public participation, the company added. UniSource anticipates it will need to develop 200 megawatts of capacity from new gas-fired plants by 2028 to maintain reliable and affordable service.

UniSource and some other electric utilities have argued that natural gas-fired turbines, similar to those already in use at Black Mountain, are needed to ramp up power quickly during peak periods. The company said the four proposed turbines would be equipped with state-of-the-art emission controls and would use less water than comparable systems.

