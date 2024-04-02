Arizona border city lacks a food bank, punishes church for feeding the hungry

Earlier this month, the Arizona border city of San Luis strong-armed a church into pausing a food ministry it had done for the better part of its 25-year existence.

It is but the latest example of a local government abusing its zoning code to the detriment of religious faithful and those they seek to help.

Since 1999, Gethsemani Baptist Church has distributed hundreds of thousands of pounds of food and household goods to vulnerable families in San Luis.

Despite its humble setting, the church regularly serves up to 300 needy families from San Luis, Yuma and across the border every week. Because there are no similar ministries or a food bank nearby, the church fills an urgent need.

Gethsemani shares the love of God by meeting the physical needs of those around it. In this way, Gethsemani lives out Jesus’ teachings in Matthew 25 to feed the hungry.

New mayor wants church to stop ministry

Workers unload food at Gethsemani Baptist Church in San Luis in spring of 2020.

The ministry has operated the same way for years.

It uses a semitruck to transport food and donations from a warehouse to the church’s parking lot, where the pastor and volunteers unload and distribute food from the sanctuary, and then return anything left to the warehouse.

The church feeds anyone with need — locals, people from Yuma and nearby California towns, communities in Mexico, and immigrants in the area.

For years, the city celebrated the food ministry. The city allowed the church to operate within a residential zone without needing any additional permits and let the church use city property to store donations. The partnership was working.

Everything changed in late 2022 with the election of a new administration. After taking office, Mayor Nieves Riedel initiated an unprovoked crusade against the church.

She revoked permission to use city property for any ministry purposes.

City cites pastor, lets others do the same

San Luis then wielded the zoning code as a cudgel.

Even though city codes allow for unloading commercial vehicles in a residential area for up to two hours, the mayor will not let the church park load or unload in the church’s own parking lot for any time.

The city says the ministry of distributing food to those in need itself violates the zoning code.

In February, city officials issued numerous citations against Gethsemani’s pastor, Jose Castro. They cited him as he handed out food to 10 hungry people.

Less than a week later, a donation truck mistakenly drove to the church instead of an off-site location. Although the truck left within five minutes, a zoning officer showed up again, this time with police, to cite Pastor Castro again.

All the while, the city turns a blind eye to secular entities in the same zone, like the local Head Start program, that park semitrucks to load and unload food supplies mere blocks away for hours at a time.

San Luis cannot pick winners and losers

Reluctantly, Gethsemani has paused its ministry to feed the needy while turning to federal court for help.

The church and its pastor cannot afford to pay the heavy fines or relocate. Few congregations could withstand such lawfare for long without free legal help.

Of course, cities have an interest in uniformly enforcing zoning codes to promote safety and orderliness. But selective enforcement of those codes undermines any interest they may claim.

Cities may not pick winners and losers under their zoning codes, and they certainly may not target their ire at religious charities. Federal law and the First Amendment’s Free Exercise clause dictate otherwise.

Sadly, we see a pattern of city officials behaving as petty tyrants by imposing unlawful burdens under the mantel of their zoning authority.

Stand up for First Amendment protections

Think of Pastor Chris Avell of Dad’s Place, a pastor in a small town in Ohio who was criminally charged for not turning away those in need of shelter during the dead of winter.

In New Hampshire, a town threatened legal action against a pastor for hosting a small church in his home.

In Hawaii, a town levied more than $40,000 in fines against a rabbi for hosting religious gatherings in his home.

Towns and cities must do better. They must learn their obligations under the First Amendment and federal law to place less burdens on religious exercise.

And we should hold them accountable — in the media, in court and at the ballot box — when they punish the good Samaritans in our own communities.

Camille Varone is associate counsel for First Liberty Institute, a nonprofit law firm dedicated to defending religious freedom. First Liberty represents Pastor Jose Castro. Reach her at cvarone@firstliberty.org.

