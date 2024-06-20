Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says Rachel Mitchell can't seek death warrant

The Arizona attorney general is moving to throw out a request from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office to resume executions in Arizona.

Earlier this month, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell filed a motion asking the Arizona Supreme Court for a warrant of execution for death row prisoner Aaron Gunches, a process normally handled by the attorney general.

Mitchell, who is running for reelection, said she believes she can do so "as an attorney who acts on behalf of the state."

On Wednesday, Attorney General Kris Mayes filed a motion to strike Mitchell's request for the execution warrant.

"The Arizona Attorney General's Office represents the State of Arizona in this Court and in these proceedings. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office does not," Mayes wrote. "As the State's chief law enforcement officer andthe legal representative for the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry, it is the Attorney General's responsibility to represent the State in all capital appellate and capital post-conviction proceedings. Thus, the authority to request a warrant of execution, which is an integral part of those post-conviction proceedings, rests exclusively with the Attorney General."

Previous coverage: Rachel Mitchell says she's going to ask state's high court for a death warrant

Mayes said Mitchell's request was contrary to state law and would invite chaos into legal proceedings in this specific instance and beyond.

While the Attorney General's Office has previously permitted county attorneys to represent the state in "limited circumstances," Mayes said, nothing about that history suggests a county attorney could represent the state over the objections of the attorney general.

Mayes also pointed to a previous friend of the court briefs filed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office in the Gunches case, which she said show the County Attorney's Office has never been a party to the case.

Mitchell's request is unprecedented. Mayes said her office conducted a review of all capital cases in which the state sought a warrant of execution from 1994 to 2024, and in every instance, the Attorney General's Office was the entity seeking the warrant. Before state law was changed in 1994, the responsibility was left to the trial court and later the Arizona Supreme Court.

Upon taking office last year, Gov. Katie Hobbs and Mayes suspended capital punishment while a review of Arizona's death penalty process was conducted.

But Mayes said in emails written in May that review was coming to a close and that her office would begin pursuing executions early next year.

Nevertheless, Mitchell has accused Mayes of dragging her feet, saying victims of the people on Arizona's death row deserve justice.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic