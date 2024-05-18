Arizona Attorney General confirms Rudy Guiliani served indictment after taunting prosecutors

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes (D) confirmed via social media that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani had been served in the state’s 2020 election case against him.

“The final defendant was served moments ago. @RudyGiuliani nobody is above the law,” Mayes posted on social media platform X

Mayes was responding to post from Giuliani that is now deleted. He said “if Arizona authorities can’t find me by tomorrow morning: 1. They must dismiss the indictment; 2. They must concede they can’t count votes.”

Guiliani, along with other Trump allies and Arizona Republicans, was charged for allegedly attempting to prevent the lawful transfer of power in the 2020 presidential election. Prosecutors say they devised a scheme so fake electors would falsely claim election fraud so Arizona election officials would feel pressured to overturn the results.

The other defendants had already been charged, but Giuliani was not able to be found to be served the indictment. Prosecutors say they weren’t able to find the former mayor turned lawyer, so they could officially give him the summons or a formal notice that he had been criminally charged.

Users online pointed out that Giuliani, who held a livestream online for his 80th birthday, was wearing the same tie in his now deleted post taunting Arizona officials.

He was hosting a birthday party in Palm Beach, Fla., with nearly 75 guests when two officials with Mayes’s office served him around 11 p.m., sources told The New York Post.

The Hill has reached out to Giuliani’s spokesperson for comment.

