Arizona AG Kris Mayes to launch criminal probe of group home tied to Gov. Katie Hobbs

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes' office will launch a criminal investigation following reporting by The Arizona Republic detailing political donations made by a state contractor with ties to Gov. Katie Hobbs.

The investigation comes at the request of Republican Sen. T.J. Shope, of Coolidge, who asked the Democratic attorney general to look into the potential "pay to play" scheme. In his request, Shope named specific crimes, including bribery, fraud and contract law violations, that he believed could be implicated.

"The Criminal Division of the Attorney General’s Office is statutorily authorized to investigate the allegations and offenses outlined in your letter," a one-paragraph letter from Mayes' office to Shope sent Thursday reads. "To that end, the Attorney General’s Office will be opening an investigation."

The letter signed by Mayes' criminal division chief, Nick Klingerman, thanks Shope for his referral "regarding Sunshine Residential Homes." Klingerman's letter does not mention Hobbs nor the Department of Child Safety.

The focus of the nascent investigation is unclear, and Mayes' spokesperson declined to comment on the letter. A spokesperson for Hobbs and representatives of Sunshine Residential Homes could not be immediately reached for comment.

Shope welcomed the quickly launched investigation.

"I hope that they will do a fine job and actually go through fairly, through the entire process, and completely thoroughly as well," Shope said.

Shope had also asked Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, a Republican, to look into the matter. Separately, on Thursday, Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, notified Mitchell's office that the nonpartisan Arizona Auditor General's Office would be available to help with an investigation.

Gress leads the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, which can direct the auditor general's work.

Jeanine L'Ecuyer, a spokesperson for Mitchell, said the office was reviewing the requests to see if there was a role for the county prosecutor's office.

Benefited: This Arizona group home donated $400,000 to Gov. Katie Hobbs, Democrats and got more state money

Reach reporter Stacey Barchenger at stacey.barchenger@arizonarepublic.com or 480-416-5669.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Hobbs-Sunshine Residential Homes ties: AG to launch criminal probe