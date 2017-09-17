Ariel Winter wore her sexiest look ever to the 2017 Emmys

Leave it to Ariel Winter to steal the show at the 2017 Emmys.

The 19-year-old "Modern Family" actress stepped out for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night in a revealing gown with not one -- but two! -- thigh-high slits.

Winter is known for sexy ensembles on red carpets, but this one might take the cake. The sheer, strapless gown featured glittering detailing and a high, black collar. She finished off the look with black pumps, dark eye makeup and slicked-back hair.

The outspoken star brought her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, as her date on Sunday night, just a few days after she helped him celebrate his 30th birthday. The couple was all over each other as they posed for photographers on the red carpet, and they looked very cute -- and happy! -- together.

They've been dating for just under a year now, but they already live together in Los Angeles. For more on their birthday celebrations from this weekend, watch the video above.

