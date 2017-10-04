Ariel Winter steps out in ultra-cropped tank top: See her revealing look

Ariel Winter took a brief hiatus from posting sexed-up Instagram snaps, but rest assured -- she's back in action.

The "Modern Family" actress, 19, shared a sultry shot on Tuesday in which she peeks over one shoulder while wearing a barely-there crop top and slashed acid-wash jeans.

The top is a bit of a wardrobe malfunction in and of itself, seeing as it's a wardrobe piece that isn't fully functioning: The white cutoff tank reveals the underside of Winter's cleavage, making for quite a look.





The snap comes a week after Winter officially became a college student as she began classes at UCLA. Unfortunately, her first day was "ruined" when paparazzi took photos of her on campus.

"Well the paparazzi just ruined my first day of school," she tweeted. "Thanks."

Although a few fans tweeted back their support, many criticized the star, with a few pointing out that pro photographers don't typically hang around everyday areas without advance notice of photo-worthy activity.

"Because you HATE attention, right??" one user wrote back.

Winter will continue to film "Modern Family," which airs Wednesdays at 9pm on ABC, while enrolled at UCLA.