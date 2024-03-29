Ariel Roblin: Reflecting on the State of Downtown Sacramento address
Last week, the State of Downtown challenged us to reimagine our downtown. The first step to realizing this ultimate vision is to stop crossing our fingers that 70,000 state workers are coming back. It's absolutely true that the loss of this business has crippled our city, hurting local businesses and vacating buildings. But let's face it: Only being known as a government town busy Monday through Friday from 9 to 5 isn't really that cool.