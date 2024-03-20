Who is Ariana Grande's ex-husband Dalton Gomez?

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially over. According to court documents obtained by the Associated Press, a Los Angeles Superior Court judgment dissolving their marriage of nearly three years became official on March 19.

The judgment comes six months after the 30-year-old pop star filed for divorce from the 28-year-old real estate broker citing irreconcilable differences.

In May 2021, the couple married after 11 months of dating. Two years later, they separated just days before Grande started a new romance with her "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater.

Now, after listening to Grande's new album “Eternal Sunshine,” which was released on March 8, fans are convinced that the tumultuous relationship Grande referred to in her album is all about her marriage.

"Well s--- ariana idk i think i can hate dalton for you cause this album is too heartbreaking omg that’s just not a good man (or real estate agent)," one person tweeted.

Read on to learn all about Grande's estranged husband.

Who is Dalton Gomez?

Gomez works for the Aaron Kirman Group, a real estate brokerage, as the director of its estates division, according to the company's website. His bio on the page says he was born and raised in Southern California.

When did Grande and Gomez start dating?

Gomez and Grande started dating in 2020. She gave a snapshot of their relationship in the May 2020 music video for "Stuck With You," her collaboration with Justin Bieber.

When did they get married?

The couple got engaged in December of that year. Grande announced their engagement on Instagram in December 2020, with a caption that read, “Forever n then some.”

They married in May 2021 after a five-month-long engagement. The couple married in an intimate ceremony with close friends present.

“They got married,” Grande’s rep said in a statement to NBC News. “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

What has happened since Grande and Gomez's split?

Grande is now in a relationship with actor Ethan Slater, her "Wicked" co-star.

Fans think her new album, "Eternal Sunshine," details her divorce from Gomez.

In the album, Grande sings about a failed relationship that she had with a liar and cheater and how that led to her dating someone new. She refers to her new lover as her "eternal sunshine."

She says, "I showed you all my demons, all my lies / Yet you played me like Atari / Now it’s like I’m lookin’ in the mirror / Hope you feel alright when you’re in her / I found a good boy and he’s on my side / You’re just my eternal sunshine, sunshine."

In "Eternal Sunshine," Grande also hints that Gomez might've slept with another woman in their bed.

She says, "So now we play our separate scenes / Now, now she’s in my bed, mm-mm, layin’ on your chest / Now I’m in my head, wonderin’ how it ends."

In Grande's other song, "Don't wanna break up again," she talks about a heartbreaking moment that she had with her ex.

She says, "I fall asleep cryin’ / You turn up the TV /You don’t wanna hear me / One more sleepless night."

In regards to the seemingly telling lyrics of her relationship, fans took to X to voice their frustrations about Gomez.

One person shared a gif of a woman hitting another woman with her handbag and said, "You mean to tell me Ariana was crying and Dalton turned up the tv to tune her out ???"

Another said, "Ariana’s voice breaking at the end of 'i wish i hated you' dalton gomez … you have sold your LAST home."

What are the details of Gomez and Grande's divorce?

According to court records obtained by the Associated Press, Grande and Gomez had a pre-nuptial agreement and reached a settlement in October 2023. They had to wait the required six months before a judge's order could take effect.

The AP reports that under their settlement agreement, Grande will make a one-time payment of $1,250,000 to Gomez with no future alimony, give him half of the proceeds of the sale of their Los Angeles home, and will pay up to $25,000 toward his attorneys’ fees.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com