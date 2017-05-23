Ariana Grande UK Concert Ticket Refund Policies

Singer Ariana Grande has suspended her Europe tour indefinitely in the wake of a terrorist attack that took place at the end of her concert in Manchester. The explosion killed 19 people and injured several others, TMZ reported.
The “Dangerous Woman” singer has dropped her plans of performing in London on Thursday, according to sources. Following the tragic incident, Grande tweeted:
"We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act," adding, "We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers," Scooter Braun, Grande’s manager, told TMZ.
Even though Grande was originally said to be physically “OK,” she is now reported to be in hysterics and is unable to carry on her tour which was scheduled to span across England, Belgium, Poland, Germany, and Switzerland.
No further information regarding rescheduling or possible cancellation of her concerts has been revealed by her team. In case a fan has purchased tickets for any of Grande’s upcoming Europe concerts from the following websites and wishes to get a refund for the same, he/she may find the listed information useful.
Ticket Master
According to their refund policy, in case the events that one has bought tickets for, gets canceled, they get in touch with the buyer and proceed to refund their money automatically, including all kinds of fees. In case the event in question is rescheduled to a different time or date, someone from the website is supposed to reach out to the buyer and assist him/her in re-booking their tickets on the revised date and time.
Tickets Now
“If an event is canceled for any reason other than an act of God, (rainout, earthquake, flood, etc.) war, terrorism, strike, or lockout, we will provide a full refund for the amount that you paid for the tickets,” the refund policy of Tickets Now says. The refund, however, does not include shipping charges. Also, one needs to send in the tickets that they want a refund for in the following address within 14 days of announcement that the event has been cancelled: Tickets Now Cancelled Event (Invoice#______), 265 Exchange Dr., Lower Level, Crystal Lake, Illinois 60014.
Tickets are not refunded for rescheduled or postponed events. The purchased ticket for the original date and time of the event will be honored for the revised schedule as well.
Live Nation
The terms and conditions of Live Nation read that in case of “Force Majeure” or “any cause beyond Live Nation’s control including, without limitation, act of God, war, insurrection, riot, civil disturbances, acts of terrorism, fire, explosion, flood, national mourning, theft of essential equipment, malicious damage, strike, lock out, weather, third party injunction, national defence requirements, acts or regulations of national or local governments,” buyers will be entitled to refunds, which is the “face value” of the ticket purchased.
Travel expenses or personal accommodation charges will not be covered by Live Nation. In case the event is rescheduled to a new date, time and place, the responsibility falls on the shoulder of the buyer to ascertain the correct revised schedule and get in touch with the website’s helpdesk regarding the same.
AXS
Refunds for cancelled events are automatically processed within five to seven business days. For rescheduled or postponed events, the original tickets remain valid for the newly issued date and time. In case one has not been contacted regarding details of the updated event, the buyer can get in touch with AXS at 020 3784 7998 and discuss relevant options.
The Ticket Factory
Refunds can be claimed on the occasion of both the cancellation of an event and its postponement, says the official website of The Ticket Factory. In case the buyer wants to attend rescheduled event, he/she can do so using tickets purchased for the original event.
One needs to enclose the unused tickets and send it to the following address within 14 days from the cancellation or schedule change announcement to procure a refund: The Ticket Factory, PO Box 3348, Birmingham B40 1NS.
Viagogo
The site does not explicitly state whether tickets can be refunded in case an event is canceled due to “Force Majeure.” However, it does state that “all sales and bids are final. No refunds, cancellations or exchanges will be issued for date or time changes, partial performances, or lost tickets.”
