Ariana Grande UK Concert Ticket Refund Policies

Singer Ariana Grande has suspended her Europe tour indefinitely in the wake of a terrorist attack that took place at the end of her concert in Manchester. The explosion killed 19 people and injured several others, TMZ reported.

The “Dangerous Woman” singer has dropped her plans of performing in London on Thursday, according to sources. Following the tragic incident, Grande tweeted:

"We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act," adding, "We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers," Scooter Braun, Grande’s manager, told TMZ.

Even though Grande was originally said to be physically “OK,” she is now reported to be in hysterics and is unable to carry on her tour which was scheduled to span across England, Belgium, Poland, Germany, and Switzerland.

View photos Blast At Ariana Grande Concert More

Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Furlong

No further information regarding rescheduling or possible cancellation of her concerts has been revealed by her team. In case a fan has purchased tickets for any of Grande’s upcoming Europe concerts from the following websites and wishes to get a refund for the same, he/she may find the listed information useful.

Ticket Master

According to their refund policy, in case the events that one has bought tickets for, gets canceled, they get in touch with the buyer and proceed to refund their money automatically, including all kinds of fees. In case the event in question is rescheduled to a different time or date, someone from the website is supposed to reach out to the buyer and assist him/her in re-booking their tickets on the revised date and time.

Tickets Now

“If an event is canceled for any reason other than an act of God, (rainout, earthquake, flood, etc.) war, terrorism, strike, or lockout, we will provide a full refund for the amount that you paid for the tickets,” the refund policy of Tickets Now says. The refund, however, does not include shipping charges. Also, one needs to send in the tickets that they want a refund for in the following address within 14 days of announcement that the event has been cancelled: Tickets Now Cancelled Event (Invoice#______), 265 Exchange Dr., Lower Level, Crystal Lake, Illinois 60014.

Tickets are not refunded for rescheduled or postponed events. The purchased ticket for the original date and time of the event will be honored for the revised schedule as well.

View photos Blast at Ariana Grande concert More