Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Joyfully Piss Off Paparazzi On VMA Red Carpet

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande post for the cameras at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. (Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images)

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson started the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards with a bang bang.

The couple made their red (or in this case pink) carpet debut at the event Monday and posed for adorable photos in which they looked very much in love.

But it seems that at a certain point, the betrothed pair grew tired of making very public displays of affection and decided to make a run for it.

Grande, 25, took Davidson, 24, by the arm and the two dashed across the carpet, photobombing the cast of “The Hills” and pissing off paparazzi along the way.

And they looked like they had a blast doing it.

Davidson and Grande dash across the red carpet. (Mike Coppola via Getty Images) More

In June, the “Saturday Night Live” star confirmed on “The Tonight Show” that he was engaged to the “No Tears Left to Cry” pop star. Both had recently split from their respective exes, and the two had only been dating for a few weeks.

Davidson, however, recently told GQ that he wanted to marry Grande the day he met her.

His singer fiancée has been pretty vocal about her love for her comedian boo as well.

She named a song on her latest album, “Sweetener,” after him in which she declares him her soulmate. The tune “Pete Davidson” also has the lyrics: “Got me happy, happy I’ma be happy, happy.”

And if these photos are any indication, girlfriend’s speaking her truth.