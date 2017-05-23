Ariana Grande’s Fans Rally Behind Her After Manchester Bombing

Ariana Grande’s fans are standing behind her in the wake of an alleged suicide bombing at her concert in Manchester, England, on Monday. Twenty-two attendees have been confirmed dead with more than 50 others injured.

The “Dangerous Woman” singer reacted to the atrocity on Twitter, telling fans she was feeling “broken.” Fans, dubbed Arianators, rallied behind her. Her heartfelt message was met with love from her supporters, many of whom assured her it was “not your fault.”

Celebrities also sent love to the star, as well as those affected by the bombing. Katy Perry, Drake, P!nk and more shared heartbreaking messages on social media about the incident. Grande has not yet responded to the outpouring of love on her behalf.

It seems unlikely fans will be hearing much from her in the days and weeks to come. TMZ reported that Grande, 23, is “in hysterics” after learning what happened at her concert. She’s suspended her world tour in response.

It’s not clear when she plans to return to the stage. Sources tell TMZ she and her team are first and foremost worried about security and will focus on scheduling when she’s emotionally ready.

In the meantime, police are working tirelessly following the bombing. According to CNN, more than 400 police were deployed overnight. They were able to confirm the identity of the attacker, whom they believe was working alone.

“The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena. We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device, which he detonated, causing this atrocity,” Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said.

Police have not yet identified the bomber publicly but it is believed that they’re aware of his identity. There’s been no word on if or when they intend to make that information public.

The first of many victims in the incident have been identified. Georgina Callander, 18, is among the 22 people confirmed dead in the bombing. Runshaw College, the school at which she was studying, described her as “lovely” and “very popular.”

“Georgina was a lovely young student who was very popular with her peers and the staff and always made the most of the opportunities she had at the school,” a statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Georgina’s family at this terrible time, and we think especially of her brothers Harry and Daniel who are also former students of the school.”

Several friends of the victim have taken to social media to memorialize her. All remember her as “beautiful,” and claim they were “lucky” to know her. Shelby Whatron, a close friend, told The Evening Standard Callander “was so nice.”

“She was always very open, would talk to everyone,” she recalled. “She was so nice. It does not feel real. I just pray for her family.”

According to the same newspaper, Callander was not pronounced dead on the scene. She was taken to a local hospital where her mother stood by her bedside. She died there some time after the bombing occurred.

Callander, a longtime fan of Grande’s, tweeted her excitement about attending the concert before attending. She shared a photo of her and the pop star together from a few years prior. Callander also tweeted at Grande ahead of the concert, revealing that she was “so excited” to attend.

The Manchester bombing is being treated as a terrorist attack and ISIS has claimed responsibility. Police plan to continue investigating until they’re able to confirm exactly what happened.

