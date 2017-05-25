Ariana Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, tweets message in wake of Manchester attack

Ariana Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, tweeted an emotional message Thursday morning urging his followers to "appreciate every day" in the wake of Monday's terrorist attack in Manchester.

"With extraordinary evil we must fight with extraordinary greatness," he wrote. "Fight on ... Tomorrow I live full."

Read his full remarks below:

Tonight I got home and took my parents out to dinner. Korean bbq. We drank and ate and laughed with the tables next to us. I experienced joy — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

I experienced joy for the first time in days. And I remembered...we r free. We are all different but we r free to enjoy eachother's company — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

I will honor those that r lost by living each day full. Full of fun, full of laughter, full of joy. I welcome the differences of my neighbor — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

the wish of terrorism is to take away that feeling of freedom and joy. No. That is my answer. No. We cant allow it. Fear cannot rule the day — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

More people die each year from car crashes then terrorism. Yet I will get in my car. I will choose to live then to be afraid. So... — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

Manchester I stand with you. Jakarta I stand with u..children of Syria I stand with you. We will honor you by not giving in to the darkness — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

So if u think u scared us...if you think your cowardice act made us change how we live...sorry. All you did was make us appreciate every day — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

With extraordinary evil we must fight with extraordinary greatness. Fight on. Goodnight world. Tomorrow I live full. — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

I will honor all of u by laughing loving and living. Living full for every wonderful innocent child whose life was taken too soon. — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

Am I angry? Hell yes. But how will we respond? With everything you think you took from us... love and joy and life! — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

The remainder of Grande's tour has been suspended following the attack. Grande, meanwhile, has returned home to Boca Raton, Florida, to be with her family.