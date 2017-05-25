    Ariana Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, tweets message in wake of Manchester attack

    Chloe Bryan
    Ariana Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, tweeted an emotional message Thursday morning urging his followers to "appreciate every day" in the wake of Monday's terrorist attack in Manchester.

    "With extraordinary evil we must fight with extraordinary greatness," he wrote. "Fight on ... Tomorrow I live full."

    Read his full remarks below:

    The remainder of Grande's tour has been suspended following the attack. Grande, meanwhile, has returned home to Boca Raton, Florida, to be with her family.

