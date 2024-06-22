The Argus Leader will be delaying delivery of its weekend edition because of flooding across eastern South Dakota.

With multiple roads floodeded, the Argus Leader will miss post office mail connections and customers will not receive their Sunday print edition until Monday.

We will attempt to deliver to retail locations throughout the day Saturday.

We apologize for any inconvience, and we're focused on ensuring the safety of our employees as we navigate the flooding with you.

We encourage you to stay with us for the latest by visiting the argusleader.com or exploring our e-newspaper, readily available for you each day.

For questions or concerns, please call customer service at 1-800-952-0127.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Argus Leader weekend delivery delayed due to flooded area roads