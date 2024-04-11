Arguments over money, drugs led to midday shooting death in north Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting on Monday that stemmed from an argument, leaving one man dead and another man in custody.

Pedro Vazquez, 29, was arrested several hours after the shooting, police said on Wednesday. A 43-year-old woman was also at the scene and had not been located by police, according to Vazquez's arrest records.

According to the court documents obtained by The Arizona Republic, police responded to an emergency radio call regarding a shooting at 11:45 a.m. at an apartment located near Mountain View Road and 18th Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, court records stated. Phoenix Fire subsequently arrived and pronounced the victim, identified as 39-year-old Prince Lackey, dead on the scene.

Court documents stated that officers learned from witnesses in the neighborhood there were three people who fled from the scene. Officers quickly located and detained one of the three, who told officers that he was not at the apartment during the shooting and that it was committed by Vazquez and the woman. The detainee told police Vasquez and the woman both lived at the residence with Lackey.

A witness on scene told police that they observed the detainee disposing of a backpack in a dumpster and that he had a magazine attached to a gun in his hand when he disposed of the backpack. An additional witness saw him flee the scene after the shooting.

The detainee did not live at the apartment, and it is unclear what his involvement was in the shooting.

Police were told by a neighbor who was familiar with the residents of the apartment that she observed Vazquez and the woman arguing with Lackey about money and drugs. She said that soon after, she heard a total of three gunshots before she saw Vazquez and the woman jump the fence into her yard.

The two then went into the witness's home to retrieve the laundry they had left there the night before. The witness said the woman informed her that Lackey was already dead, and Vazquez asked her to delete her surveillance footage. Vazquez then discarded a grey hoodie he was wearing, and the pair fled with their laundry bags.

Security video footage obtained by police corroborated the neighbor's telling of events, court records said. In the video, police noted that Vazquez can be seen and an argument between him and Lackey can be heard.

Yelling was exchanged between the two, and Lackey was heard saying that he did not want Vazquez in his house before telling Vazquez not to touch him, twice. Lackey was also heard telling Vazquez not to call the police.

Vazquez can be seen walking back from the patio and into the camera's view. Court documents say he then aggressively pulled out an object from the right side of his waistband. After Vazquez's draw, a woman's voice was heard but inaudible. Lackey was heard telling Vazquez to put the gun down.

During the argument, two unidentified women walked up to the porch. One of them was startled by something and moved away before a single gunshot was heard. Vazquez is then seen on camera walking away, holding a handgun in his right hand.

Court documents stated that officers who patrolled the area were already familiar with this apartment and were able to identify that Vazquez and the woman lived there. Investigators located Vazquez at his father's house in Phoenix before arresting and detaining him around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

In a custodial interview with Vazquez, he advised that he woke up in a neighbor's apartment, where he heard the woman crying at Lackey's apartment. He said he opened the door and saw that the woman was trying to escape, but Lackey wasn't letting her.

The three took the argument outside, where Vazquez said Lackey was threatening him with either a belt or a dog leash. Vazquez also said he believed that Lackey had firearms in his apartment.

Vazquez said that when the woman moved out of the way, he shot Lackey, aiming for his leg, according to court records. He said he then ran because he was scared and was unable to tell investigators what happened with his gun or where the woman went. He also was unable to answer questions regarding details of the scene, such as what the woman was wearing.

Vazquez told police that Lackey owned two handguns, but police searched the apartment and found no weapons other than an airsoft rifle on Lackey's bed. Court documents stated there was no indication of firearms at the residence other than two cartridges found buried beneath junk items. Police also found Lackey's belt still attached to his waist through one belt loop.

The investigation into this case is still ongoing. Phoenix police declined to provide further details or confirm whether they identified additional suspects in the shooting.

